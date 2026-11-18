Personal luxury goods sales are expected to return ‌to growth in 2026 after two years of decline, though the sector's longer-term trajectory remains uncertain, consultancy Bain & Company said in its closely watched annual industry outlook. Sales across luxury segments including jewellery, fashion, beauty and eyewear are expected to rise about 2% at current exchange rates to €367 billion ($403 ‌billion) this year.

That is below the sector's 15-year average annual growth rate of 5%, the report showed. For 2027, Bain forecasts growth ‌of between 0% and 4% at constant exchange rates.

Bain said the Americas are expected to remain the industry's main growth engine in 2027, while China, which drove much of the sector's expansion before the pandemic, is likely to remain subdued. Europe is seen stabilising as international tourist flows, disrupted by the Iran war, gradually ⁠recover. The industry's ​customer base continued to shrink ⁠this year, falling to an estimated 315 million consumers from 330 million in 2025, partly as spending shifted towards premium experiences, leisure and entertainment.

"What we're actually seeing is ⁠a shift away from personal goods towards other forms of indulgence, particularly experiences: a spa massage, travel, but also fine dining," said Bain senior partner Claudia ​D'Arpizio. Spending by top-tier customers is expected to more than offset weakness among aspirational consumers, the report added.

Performance is also diverging ⁠across product categories, with jewellery outperforming but fashion under pressure. European luxury stocks, already under pressure from a prolonged industry downturn, have fallen about 22% this year, with losses ⁠recently ​amplified by concerns that an AI-driven tech selloff could curb US wealth creation.

RISE OF DOMESTIC BRANDS Bain said brands rooted in local identity are attracting growing consumer interest, particularly in China.

Chinese consumer intentions to buy local brands are now six times higher than in ⁠2019, driven by perceptions of cultural authenticity and stronger value for money. "In China, local consumers, starting with Gen Z, have gradually shifted ⁠toward local brands across all ⁠categories. This is the first year we've seen this," said Bain senior partner and report co-author Federica Levato.

"They're taking market share." US heritage brands outperformed their European peers by about six percentage points in the ‌first half, reflecting growing ‌consumer interest in local labels.

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