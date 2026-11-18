Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Lilly signs cancer research deal with Stipple Bio worth up to $5.9 billion

Drugmaker Eli Lilly has signed an oncology research collaboration and licensing agreement worth up to $5.9 billion with Stipple Bio, the privately held biotech firm said on Monday. The deal gives Lilly access to Stipple Bio's technology, which is designed to identify molecules that can distinguish cancer cells from healthy tissue, ​potentially enabling Lilly to develop therapies that are more effective and cause fewer side effects.

Merck stops trials of blood cancer drug after review of risks

Merck said on Tuesday it would stop development of its experimental blood cancer drug, nemtabrutinib, after a review found the treatment's benefits ​may not outweigh the risks. An independent monitoring committee reached that conclusion after reviewing results from a late-stage study. Merck said its review of the full data confirmed the finding.

Sellas ‌vaccine extends survival in blood ​cancer trial, shares surge

Drug developer Sellas Life Sciences said on Tuesday its experimental vaccine for a type of blood cancer helped patients live significantly longer in a late-stage trial, sparking a record one-day surge in its shares. The vaccine, called galinpepimut-S or GPS, was tested in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), who were in remission after cancer therapy but were unable to receive a bone marrow or stem-cell transplant.

New blood test measures Alzheimer's progression

Today we focus on the brain, highlighting a new blood test that may help clinicians to better measure the advance of Alzheimer's disease, and research into changes in brain functions with aging. BLOOD TEST TRACKS PROGRESSION OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

Rhythm drug shows sustained weight reduction in patients with brain damage-related obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals said on Monday its therapy for a rare form of obesity caused by brain damage showed clinically meaningful body weight reduction in patients after two years of therapy. Shares of ‌the company fell 1.4% in after-hours trading.

Barrick furloughing some Congo mine personnel over Ebola concerns

Canadian miner Barrick said it was furloughing non-essential personnel and reinforcing health screenings after two Ebola cases were confirmed near its Kibali gold mine in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Reuters reported last week that Barrick in an internal memo said it was furloughing some employees and subcontractors at the Kibali mine after health authorities confirmed the two cases, which were fatal

L'Oreal US settles hair relaxer cancer cases during first trial

Four women who said they were diagnosed with cancer as a result of chemical hair straightening products reached a settlement on Monday with L’Oreal's US subsidiary and other companies during a trial in Chicago, according to their attorneys. The women are among thousands who have sued the companies, alleging that years of using chemical hair straighteners caused them to develop gynecologic cancers. The cases, which were the first to go to trial, settled for a confidential sum, the lawyers said.

British cancer drug developer Ellipses Pharma considers London listing

British cancer drug developer Ellipses Pharma on Wednesday said it was exploring a London listing through a deal with special purpose acquisition company Wolfram Resources. The company is targeting a valuation of between £450 million and £500 million ($594 million-$660 million), the Times reported on Sunday

IPO-bound Aragen plans ‌to spend 15 billion rupees over 3 years for expansion, MD says

IPO-bound Aragen Life Sciences plans to invest about 15 billion rupees ($160.5 million) over three years to expand its drug development and manufacturing business, as the Indian firm seeks to capture growing outsourcing demand from global pharmaceutical companies, a top executive said. Diversification of supply chains beyond China and outsourcing of research and production have helped India's contract drug market, estimated at $9.3 billion by market research firm IMRAC, with companies such as Aragen, Syngene and Sai Life Sciences capturing rising demand.

Exclusive-Authorities raid factory making illegal Chinese vapes in ‌the US

US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices. Chinese-owned disposable vape brands have come to dominate the US market — the world's largest for smoking alternatives — even though they lack the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration required for their legal sale.

Pfizer licenses CAR-T therapies from China's Starna in up to $2.6 billion deal

Pfizer said on Wednesday it had struck an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Starna Therapeutics to develop three CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, in a deal worth up to $2.6 billion. The deal marks another bet on a Chinese biotech by the pharma major as it seeks to reignite growth by 2028 while preparing for a wave of patent expirations and continued declines in COVID-related revenue.

Trump withdraws Heidi Overton as nominee to lead Food and Drug Administration, sources say

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. The move comes a day before a pivotal Senate committee vote on her nomination. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection.

Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,561, state health department says

The number of measles cases in Pennsylvania reached 1,561 as of Monday, up 19 from the previous update ⁠on Friday, as the state battles its ​worst outbreak of the disease in decades. Here are more details:

Trial lawyer Lanier joins investor lawsuit over J&J's talc disclosures

A prominent Texas trial lawyer who played a ⁠leading role in litigation alleging Johnson & Johnson's baby powder and other talc-based products caused cancer is joining a long-running, $10 billion shareholder lawsuit alleging the company concealed asbestos contamination in its talc products. W. Mark Lanier on Monday entered an appearance in the shareholder class action lawsuit in federal court in New Jersey. The case was filed in 2018, not long before Lanier won a judgment eventually worth more than $2 billion in favor of 22 women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in J&J's talc products.

US FDA approves GSK's second lung cancer drug from historic Nuvalent deal

The US FDA on Tuesday granted accelerated approval to GSK's therapy for a rare form of advanced lung cancer in patients whose disease has worsened on existing drugs, marking ⁠another regulatory win following the company's historic $10.6 billion acquisition of Nuvalent. CEO Luke Miels is spearheading GSK's return to oncology, a business it exited a decade ago, and its Nuvalent acquisition has been the company's most aggressive move so far in that direction.

US loses measles elimination status after nearly three decades; Mexico, Bolivia also lose designation

The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

Haiti's gang violence blocks aid ​as child malnutrition worsens

More than a quarter of a million young Haitian children will suffer from acute malnutrition by next year, an international report warned on Tuesday, as mass displacements fueled by gang violence worsen a devastating crisis. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a benchmark for measuring famines, estimated that 253,700 children aged up to 5 will face acute malnutrition by May 2027, and nearly 94,000 of these will be severe, life-threatening cases.

Incyte says EU approves oral treatment for chronic skin disease

Incyte said on Monday the European Commission had approved its ⁠once-daily oral therapy for a type of chronic skin disease.

The drug, Povofortay, chemically known as povorcitinib, was approved for adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa who have responded inadequately to, or cannot take, anti-tumor necrosis factor therapies.

Venture firm Flagship bets £100 million to build AI-driven drug companies in Britain

Flagship Pioneering is opening its first lab for creating companies outside the United States, putting £100 million ($131.94 million) behind a new UK-based effort to fund and build AI-driven biotech companies, the venture firm said on Monday. The move is a first for a firm that has created more than 130 companies, including Moderna, and operated only from the United States for more than 25 years.

Biogen's anti-tau Alzheimer's drug benefits increase at 2 years

The lowest dose of Biogen's experimental drug that cuts levels of toxic tau protein in the ⁠brain slowed ​cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's patients by 38% after two years, according to new trial data presented on Tuesday. The follow-up data shows that the benefit of the drug, diranersen, increased over time. Biogen said in July that the same 60-milligram twice-yearly dose given as a spinal injection had slowed cognitive decline by 26% after 18 months in the mid-stage trial.

US FDA proposes to withdraw approval for Salerno's cholesterol medication

The US Food and Drug Administration's drug evaluation department is proposing to withdraw approval for Salerno Pharmaceuticals' liquid cholesterol medication, a Federal Register notice showed on Tuesday. Here are more details:

Gilead signs generic licensing deals for experimental Ebola drug

Gilead Sciences said on Monday it had signed royalty-free deals with three generic drugmakers to make its experimental Ebola prevention drug available in 127 mainly low- and lower-middle-income countries if it succeeds in trials and wins regulatory approvals. Here are more details:

AI drug developer Isomorphic raises $5 billion in Series C round

Isomorphic Labs said on Tuesday it has raised $5 billion in a Series C funding round co-led by Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, as the Alphabet-backed AI drug discovery company works to move its first drug candidates into clinical trials. The company, which was spun out of Google DeepMind in 2021, declined to share its valuation. ⁠The funding comes about six months after it raised $2.1 billion in a Series B round led by Thrive Capital.

US must intensify vaccination effort to regain measles-free status lost after 26 years

Public health experts say the US must drive vaccinations and disease surveillance in order to regain the hard-won measles-free status it held for 26 years that a Trump administration official said on Monday had been revoked. The Pan American Health Organization told the Trump administration in a letter on Friday that the United States had lost the status, the official said. PAHO is expected to ⁠make the formal announcement on Tuesday.

Congo's Ebola outbreak is spreading and killing at a record pace

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months ⁠after it was first declared, with case numbers and deaths still rising at a record pace. Despite an outpouring of aid, resource shortages, insecurity and poor coordination hamper efforts to contain the outbreak, already the second-largest on record globally.

US FDA approves Roche's oral treatment for advanced breast cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Roche's oral treatment for certain patients with a type of advanced breast cancer, the regulator said on Monday. The drug, giredestrant, was approved in combination with everolimus for adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic cancer, whose cancer carries an ESR1 mutation and has returned or worsened during or after hormone-based treatment.

UnitedHealthcare to expand program paying pharmacists for medical services

UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday it plans to expand a new program under which the company partners with independent pharmacies and pays pharmacists to offer medical services normally provided in doctors' offices. The program came out of a partnership ‌between UnitedHealthcare and Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, in which the insurer agreed to pay pharmacists in the organization ‌for the services, subject to state laws.

Australia's Mayne Pharma jumps to 1-year high on $408 million Gedeon Richter takeover

Mayne Pharma said on Tuesday that Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter had agreed to buy the Australian firm for an equity value of about A$604 million ($407.76 million), sending its shares soaring 86% to a one-year ​high. The deal put the stock on track for its best session on record, if the current gains hold, with shares last trading at A$5.97.