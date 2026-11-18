Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

UK hands US Army officer to US military in espionage probe

British authorities have transferred a serving US Army officer they arrested last week for suspected national security offences to US military custody, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. The police said the officer, who was arrested by British counter-terrorism police on November 10 near Gloucester in western England, was under investigation over allegations relating to national security and espionage.

Speaker vote ​gives progressive Democrats a chance to vent at Hakeem Jeffries

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will choose their nominee for speaker on Wednesday. For some progressive newcomers to Congress, it also marks the first opportunity to formally register their discontent with Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. “We’re not going to rubber-stamp anything,” ​said Representative-elect Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, who has not committed to backing Jeffries. “We want to sit and have a conversation about the issues and what’s the plan going forward.”

Popular websites compromised in bid to ‌steal crypto, target iPhone users

Some of ​the world's most visited websites, including those of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and Ikea, were compromised in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said on Monday. Malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors to websites belonging to 178 organizations across multiple sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

Explainer-How the Supreme Court could hinder Trump investigations by Congress

Democratic US lawmakers, emboldened by decisive victories in this month's midterm elections, have vowed to pursue sweeping investigations of US President Donald Trump and his administration once they take control of Congress in January. But the US Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority has embraced a robust vision of executive authority and expanded the power of the presidency. The court also has issued rulings in recent years that could impede congressional investigations. Here is a look at how the court and its rulings could come into play.

Exclusive-Authorities raid factory making illegal Chinese vapes in the US

US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by ‌Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices. Chinese-owned disposable vape brands have come to dominate the US market — the world's largest for smoking alternatives — even though they lack the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration required for their legal sale.

Trump withdraws Heidi Overton as nominee to lead Food and Drug Administration, sources say

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. The move comes a day before a pivotal Senate committee vote on her nomination. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection.

US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses

A pair of US senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that "rapidly escalating" AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country's defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated agents conducting cyberattacks. AI industry leaders including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and SpaceX's Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI "swarm" conducted cybersecurity attacks.

At hearing, US Navy chief blasted over Iran war and its toll on sailors

Democratic lawmakers tore into President Donald Trump's acting head of the Navy on Tuesday, accusing him of being a Trump "yes man" on the Iran war and ‌downplaying its toll on sailors' mental health after eight suicide attempts on an aircraft carrier. The contentious hearing during the waning days of the Republican-led Senate could be a preview of what's to come when Democrats take control in January after victories in midterm elections earlier this month.

Man arrested on charges of threatening to blow up Illinois biofuels plant

An Illinois man has been arrested on federal charges that he threatened to blow up a biofuels plant in Peoria in an incident that sparked a weekend mass evacuation of homes and businesses around the facility, officials said on Tuesday. A two-count felony indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on Tuesday against Andrew Kozak, ‌41, a day after he was detained as a suspect in the bomb scare at the BioUrja Renewables plant, located 130 miles (210 km) southwest of Chicago.

Suspect charged with attempted murder in assault of Somali American in Minnesota

A male suspect was charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in a weekend assault of a Somali American Uber driver in Minnesota, prosecutors said on Tuesday, casting the incident as an "incredibly brutal attack." Mohamed Yusuf was assaulted by a passenger on Saturday in Hopkins, Minnesota, the driver's family and prosecutors said. His family said he was in a coma.

Democrats probe whether Howard Lutnick helped Cantor avoid Nvidia losses, FT reports

Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into whether US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick used his office to help investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, controlled by his sons, avoid losses linked to the scandal at Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. House Democrats Jamie Raskin, Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove said in a letter to Brandon Lutnick, Howard Lutnick's son and chair of Cantor Fitzgerald, that they are seeking information on whether any of the commerce secretary's actions were "improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings or business interests", the report said citing the letter seen by FT.

Root cause of US aviation shutdown not yet determined, Duffy says

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Tuesday that no root cause had yet been determined for the router that failed on Friday, triggering a nationwide aviation shutdown and more than 18,000 flight cancellations. Duffy said it remained unclear why L3Harris Technologies' installation of a router in a remote El Dorado, Arkansas, facility had a big enough impact on the network to lead to a nearly five-hour aviation ground stop that affected hundreds of thousands of airline passengers.

US loses measles elimination status after nearly three decades; ⁠Mexico, Bolivia also lose designation

The United States ​lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus ⁠for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

US push for $50 billion for aviation modernization faces Republican opposition

A number of Republican senators said on Tuesday they would not support the Trump administration's request for $50 billion for air traffic control reforms and airport improvements but were willing to support a more limited safety-focused request. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked on Friday for $30 billion - including $18 billion for airports - but raised that to $50 billion after a nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in the cancellation of more than 18,000 flights.

Exclusive-GM plans 20% boost in robotics as factory costs rise

General Motors is aiming to increase use of robots and other automation by 20% at its North American factories by 2028, two people familiar with the matter said, ⁠as the automaker grapples with higher labor and onshoring costs. The Detroit automaker is developing its own robots and assembling them at its Kokomo, Indiana, plant, the same people and two other people said, and is focused on using autonomous mobile robots to move parts around its plants.

Boxing-Former world champion Linares says he has been detained by ICE

Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares said he is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being detained on Sunday in El Paso, Texas. Linares, who won 47 of his 56 bouts in a nearly 21-year professional career, held titles at lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.

Lawyer for Fed's Cook says she may not participate in 'unfair' White House hearing

A lawyer for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook threatened that Cook may ​not participate in a White House hearing next month into allegations of mortgage fraud, arguing the central bank official "has no legal obligation to participate in an unfair" proceeding, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The letter from Cook's lawyer Abbe David Lowell comes as the White House has demanded that the embattled Fed governor appear at a December 14 hearing to determine if there are grounds for President Donald Trump to proceed with firing Cook.

Waymo pauses robotaxi rides on US freeways after California ban

Alphabet's Waymo has halted operations of its robotaxis on US freeways, it said on Tuesday, after a California ⁠regulator barred its vehicles from freeways in the state. The suspension is a setback for Waymo, which has been pushing for rapid expansion in the US and other countries after years of slow and steady growth, and comes as competitors such as Tesla and Amazon's Zoox make inroads into the robotaxi industry.

Factbox-Multiple tech systems have been crashing. Here is how to protect yourself

A string of high-profile tech outages has dominated headlines in recent days after causing major travel delays, global work outages, reports of inaccessible bank accounts, and even the NSA saying Tuesday it "experienced temporary degradation" during scheduled routine maintenance. Cybersecurity experts say that although the tech outages are typically not the result of cyberattacks, the widespread impact shows how deeply interconnected modern systems have become and how bad actors can take advantage in the fog of confusion.

National Security Agency says network hit by 'temporary degradation' during maintenance

The National Security Agency said in a ⁠statement on ​Tuesday that its network experienced a "temporary degradation" during scheduled routine maintenance that affected some of its internal systems, but "mission-critical capabilities" remained fully operational.

Classified US national security communications network hit by outage, NSA says

The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency uses for its internal communications experienced a "temporary degradation" during scheduled maintenance, the agency said Tuesday. "While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues," the NSA said.

US judge extends deadline for Trump deposition in BBC defamation case

A Florida federal judge on Tuesday said President Donald Trump must sit for a deposition by January 22 in his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, after both sides asked for more time to exchange evidence ahead of a possible trial. US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also set a January 29 cutoff date for discovery, or the pretrial exchange of evidence between parties, and said both sides must be ready for trial by May 3.

Democrat Mary Peltola wins in Alaska, securing 56-44 US Senate majority

Democrat Mary Peltola won Alaska's US Senate race on Tuesday, projections from US media showed, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and giving her party its ninth Senate flip of the midterm elections and a commanding 56-44 majority in the upper house of Congress. Peltola, 53, who made a living in the commercial fishing industry before entering politics, also becomes the first Democrat to ⁠win a US Senate seat in her home state in nearly 20 years and the first Alaska Native ever to do so.

Five takeaways from Trump’s Asia tour: cabinet feuds, Rubio love and a Kim Jong Un curveball

US President Donald Trump is in Asia this week for talks with foreign leaders in Manila, followed by a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and possibly the elusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Here are some takeaways from Trump's journey so far.

Kalshi suspends Trump speech wagers on US regulatory order

Kalshi has halted offering wagers on whether US President Donald Trump will "mention" specific words ⁠on certain dates following an order from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Here are more details:

Pakistani man convicted of plotting to kill Trump is sentenced to over 27 years in prison

A US judge sentenced a ⁠Pakistani man to more than 27 years in prison for plotting in 2024 to kill President Donald Trump and other prominent US politicians at the behest of Iran, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday. "Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire," the DOJ said in a statement.

Explainer-What to know about the energy permitting overhaul bill before US Congress

The future of wind farms, data centers, oil pipelines and transmission lines could hinge on whether the US Congress approves a permitting overhaul that backers say would cut electricity costs, but critics warn would weaken environmental protections. The 400-page Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, expected to receive a final vote in the Senate this week, would accelerate approvals for major energy and infrastructure projects by cutting timelines for environmental reviews and litigation.

US House, Senate lawmakers reach deal on key aviation safety provisions

A ‌bipartisan group of key House and Senate lawmakers have reached a deal in principle on key aviation safety provisions that have ‌been stalled for nearly a year but some key questions remain undecided. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell said there is agreement on key aviation tracking requirements for civilian airplanes as well as helicopter safety requirements but not yet agreement on requirements for military aircraft. The Senate in December passed a bill unanimously to pass sweeping aviation safety reform legislation ​to address dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people.