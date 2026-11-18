Following is a summary of current science ​news briefs.

Wildlife whereabouts lost as ​Russian researchers cut off from ‌satellite tracking

You ​could follow Kroshik the rescue seal with little dots on a map. There he was: hunting ‌for fish on the dangerous southern shore of Lake Ladoga, then swimming back to safer waters. Then suddenly, he was gone. "We will know nothing more ‌of Kroshik’s adventures," conservationist Vyacheslav Alexeyev wrote last week on the social media ‌feed where he had been sharing the seal's whereabouts with thousands of fans. Hundreds of commenters responded with crying emojis and broken hearts.

PLD Space signs first commercial launch deal ⁠with ​Mitsubishi Electric

Spanish rocket company ⁠PLD Space has signed its first commercial launch contract with Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to send a ⁠small satellite into orbit aboard its MIURA 5 rocket, PLD said on Wednesday. Europe ​is racing to develop independent launch capabilities for small satellites and reduce ⁠reliance on US-based SpaceX.

NASA Voyager 1 probe believed to have reached 'light-day' milestone

NASA's Voyager 1 probe is ⁠believed ​to have now hit a distance milestone accomplished by no other spacecraft from Earth, based on advance computations by the US space agency, ⁠as the probe ventures through the near-emptiness of interstellar space. The robotic probe, launched in ⁠1977, was ⁠calculated by NASA to have reached a light-day from Earth, the distance that light travels in 24 hours — about ‌16 billion ‌miles (26 billion km) — on Wednesday at 5:16 ​a.m. ET (1016 GMT).