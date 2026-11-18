​US ​President Donald ‌Trump and Canadian ​Prime Minister Mark Carney ‌discussed their countries' work on a trade agreement in a ‌meeting Wednesday on the sidelines ‌of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference in China, a Canadian statement ⁠said.

"The ​leaders ⁠discussed the work underway to ⁠reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement ​that would create good ⁠jobs, boost affordability, and fully respect ⁠Canada’s ​languages, culture, and sovereignty. They agreed to continue ⁠the work and to stay ⁠in close ⁠contact," Carney's office said.