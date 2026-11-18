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WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER ​18 MUMBAI, India - Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate arrive in Mumbai for a three-day India visit (final day)

NEW DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi on a four day visit to India (To Nov. 19) ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in ‌Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20)

MANILA/ SHENZHEN - Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) SINGAPORE - Princess Aiko of Japan ‌will make a five-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (To Nov. 21)

MANILA - U.S. President Donald Trump meets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and holds a bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace before attending the APEC Summit. SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin pays working visit to China, attends APEC summit and holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders. (To Nov. 19)

BERN - State Visit by Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Switzerland - 1400 GMT GREECE - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chair annual high-level cooperation meeting in Nicosia to discuss issues ranging from the ethnically split island to maritime zones ⁠and energy exploration ​in the eastern Mediterranean.

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary ⁠of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 SHENZHEN, China - U.S. President Donald Trump participates ​in an APEC Leaders' Plenary. Session

ISLAMABAD - ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pays working visit to Pakistan, meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials. (To Nov. 20) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BERLIN - German President Steinmeier meets with Qatar's ⁠Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 0900 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 1300 GMT

HANOI - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (To Nov. ⁠21) BERLIN - ​NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23)

BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election

SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th ⁠Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) ⁠meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press ⁠conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER ‌13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies ‌Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

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