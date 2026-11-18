Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump says US wraps up 'very big trade deal' with Philippines

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States had concluded a "very big trade deal" with the Philippines, but offered no details, while Manila said the two countries had reached only an understanding on economic cooperation. "We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made so far, and it is a fair ​deal for both countries," Trump told a state lunch event at the Philippine presidential palace.

Operation Vivaldi: Ukraine melds man and machine to repel Russians

Ground robots mounted with machine guns attack Russian positions; later, small groups of elite troops edge forward under the cover of drones; electronic jamming in the skies ​above scrambles enemy signals. The futuristic scenes played out over the spring and summer on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv's Operation Vivaldi combined soldiers and machines in potent new ways to push back ‌Russian forces.

EU proposes €45 billion ​Ukraine loan, to be repaid after Russia pays reparations

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new €45 billion ($49.5 billion) loan to Ukraine to help fill a funding gap of €70 billion for next year as Kyiv continues its fight against Russia's 2022 invasion. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine would only need to repay the loan after Russia had paid reparations for damage caused by the war.

Russia's Putin says he expects 'big potential benefit' from meeting with Trump and Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he expected a "big potential benefit" from his trilateral meeting this week with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Putin, who is due to hold talks with Trump and Xi on Thursday, was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit 2026 in China's southern city of Shenzhen.

Ethiopia and Eritrea amass forces along border, heightening war fears, sources say

Ethiopia and Eritrea have amassed forces along their shared border, conflict monitors and people tied to militias in northern ‌Ethiopia's Tigray region said, fuelling fears of outright war between the historical rivals. The build-up along the border has brought the two armies within striking distance of each other, according to the conflict monitors ACLED and International Crisis Group, a person close to a pro-Ethiopian government militia in Tigray and another person close to anti-government rebels there.

Myanmar's army-backed leader says he is reconsidering ASEAN ties

Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday his administration is reconsidering the country's relationship with Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN but would continue discussions with its members. The former junta chief turned president, whose coup against an elected civilian government in 2021 triggered a nationwide civil war, also told parliament he plans to hold a peace conference in February, with the aim of ending fighting within his five-year term.

US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses

A pair of US senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that "rapidly escalating" AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country's defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated agents conducting cyberattacks. AI industry leaders including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and SpaceX's Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI "swarm" conducted cybersecurity attacks.

Analysis-Russian military aircraft deployment sends potent message to Asia

In staging its most significant deployment of military aircraft across East Asia in possibly more than a decade this week, Russia is displaying its enduring ‌reach and likely sending a potent message ahead of this week's US-China-Russia meeting. Two Tu-95 strategic bombers, known to NATO as "Bears", flanked by two long-range tankers, remained on the tarmac of Danang airport on Wednesday, after Russian military aircraft alarmed the air forces of both Taiwan and Japan on Tuesday as they flew south from Russia's Far East.

Bangladesh deploys paramilitary as unrest grows over Hasina's return

Bangladesh stepped up security and deployed hundreds of paramilitary troops nationwide on Wednesday as the planned return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sparked clashes, bomb blasts and arson attacks blamed on supporters of her banned party. Hasina, who has lived in ‌exile in neighbouring India since she fled Dhaka following violent protests demanding her resignation in August 2024, has requested a new passport and identity card, saying she plans to return in December.

Iran fires at Kuwait after US strike on Iranian island

Iran said it targeted US drone and missile sites in Kuwait overnight after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking Tehran's first attack on the US-allied Gulf state since September. Underlining a broader uptick in hostilities in recent days, Bahrain said it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks on Wednesday for a third time in a week, accusing Tehran of a "systematic hostile approach" towards the Gulf kingdom, where the US Navy's Fifth Fleet is headquartered.

Israeli parliament elects speaker backed by Netanyahu opponents

Israel's parliament voted on Tuesday to select a new speaker opposed to the agenda of Benjamin Netanyahu, a potential first step in rolling back the prime minister's divisive political agenda even as his main rival struggles to form a government. Parties led by Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main competitor in an inconclusive October election, voted to install Matan Kahana, a member of Eisenkot's centre-right Yashar party, with 66 voting in favor of Kahana and 52 voting for another candidate, according to the office of the spokesperson for the parliament.

Russia says US, despite current sanctions, will likely need more of its uranium in future

Russia expects the US will need to buy more of its uranium over time, the country's top nuclear official said on Wednesday, adding he had briefed President Vladimir Putin on the issue on the eve of a Russia-US-China summit. Alexei Likhachev, head of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom, told reporters he could share a "little secret" with them ⁠that Putin had asked him about the ​state of Russian-US cooperation in nuclear energy ahead of Thursday's talks in China with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

German cabinet approves first financial literacy strategy

The German ⁠cabinet approved on Wednesday its first-ever financial literacy strategy to strengthen citizens' financial knowledge and competence, the finance ministry said. The plans include seven fields of action, ranging from retirement planning and capital-markets expertise to entrepreneurial skills. All fields of action will be given concrete form through a catalogue of measures.

Canada adjusts China ties, Carney says, aiming to clinch right deal with US

Canada and China are taking steps to widen access for financial firms in each other's markets, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday, giving the countries the "tools to act decisively" in times of financial stress. Canada is taking a "step-by-step" approach to re-engage with China after years of strained relations, Foreign Minister Anita Anand told Reuters earlier, as Ottawa looks to the world's second-largest economy to cut its reliance on the US.

LPG tanker that sank off ⁠Bulgaria on Tuesday was hit by projectiles, official says

A liquefied petroleum gas tanker that sank off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday had been struck by projectiles, a regional governor and maritime security sources said, joining a growing list of ships attacked in the area in recent weeks. The Liberian-flagged Gas Husky was carrying 3,400 metric tons of LPG from Egypt to Romania when it sent a distress signal on Tuesday morning before starting to sink approximately 50 miles (80 km) east of Byala. All 19 crew members were rescued.

NASA Voyager 1 probe believed to have reached 'light-day' milestone

NASA's Voyager 1 probe is believed to have now hit a distance milestone accomplished by no other spacecraft from Earth, based on advance computations by the US space agency, ​as the probe ventures through the near-emptiness of interstellar space. The robotic probe, launched in 1977, was calculated by NASA to have reached a light-day from Earth, the distance that light travels in 24 hours — about 16 billion miles (26 billion km) — on Wednesday at 5:16 a.m. ET (1016 GMT).

China's Xi backs efforts to ease tensions with North Korea, South Korea says

China supports various efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula including dialogue between US and North Korea, South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday after a meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The two leaders met on ⁠the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

Italy set to introduce social media curbs for teenagers

Italy is set to become the latest country to restrict access to social media for minors, following the example of countries such as Australia, Brazil and Greece, with parliament expected to approve a government decree by end-year. Children below the age of 13 will be barred from having social media accounts.

As Meta bets big on Muse AI agent, early safety mishaps surface

Meta’s AI agent Muse, embodied by a smiley, fuzzy mascot named Jolly, has burrowed into encrypted personal messages, supplied made-up information about purchases and sent users chats seemingly meant for other people, a fraught start for a bot meant to simplify life for consumers, according to internal company posts reviewed by Reuters. The unbidden actions by Muse – one of the fastest-growing apps on record, with more than 10 million ⁠downloads since ​its September launch, and the centerpiece of Meta’s plan to generate billions of dollars in AI revenue – have prompted unnerved employees to raise concerns it could be mixing up conversations between different accounts and exposing users’ private data, the posts showed.

2026 in Reuters pictures: a visual chronicle of the year's memorable moments

For many of us, 2026 felt like the year the future had arrived. Artificial intelligence was everywhere, helping us plan our dinners, map out our vacations and draft emails. NASA returned to the moon and robot and health technology made rapid advances. But, just like the science fiction movies warned, the future had a dark side: AI taking jobs, growing cyberattacks, and developments in drone warfare. The hotspot for drone warfare was Ukraine, where Russia's invasion that began in 2022 ground on. In the Middle East, a new war broke out when Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, quickly spiraling into a regional conflict. That brought an end to the long leadership of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a February airstrike. Across the ocean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's time in office also came to an abrupt end when he was captured by US forces. He spent the rest of the year in a US jail.

Saudi Arabia says danger has passed in three southern cities after alerts

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence authority ⁠said on Wednesday that danger had passed in the southern cities of Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait, where threat alerts had been issued as the kingdom faces hostilities with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said separately that it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.

French justice minister says hard-left leader Melenchon could win presidential election

French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon could win the second round of the 2027 presidential election if he faces far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and urged centrist candidates to rally behind a single candidate to ⁠avoid that scenario. "If Melenchon reaches the second round and faces Marine Le Pen, I think it would be a huge shock for our country," Darmanin, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Renaissance ⁠party, told LCI TV on Tuesday

Spate of fatal crashes grounds Rio's hang-gliding fliers

The skies over one of Rio de Janeiro's beaches are emptier than usual after a string of fatal hang-gliding and paragliding crashes, but the head of a group that supports pilots said new safety rules are needed to ensure the return of the thrill-seeking sport. Accidents involving air sports in Rio, which begin with a leap from a mountain above the Atlantic Ocean, have claimed the lives of five people in 2026, including two tourists and their guides, extending an upturn in deaths over the past two years.

Gamers enter Vice City as Grand Theft Auto VI begins global rollout

The wait is over. After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs, the most anticipated video game release in history is finally here. "Grand Theft Auto VI" became available as midnight struck in New Zealand on Thursday, with the launch then following the clock around the world. Millions of players have ‌already downloaded the game to their consoles in anticipation.

Trump's Board of Peace faults Israel and Hamas for failure to end ‌Gaza war

The body overseeing US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war accused both Israel and Hamas of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities, leaving the population of Gaza in dire conditions and the ceasefire in danger of collapse.

The 12-page Board of Peace report, seen by Reuters, is the body's second ​to the United Nations Security Council since the US-backed ceasefire came into effect 13 months ago. It offers a sobering assessment of progress made since then.