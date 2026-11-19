Taiwan's ​defence ministry said that two Russian military ​Tu-95 aircraft flew to the island's ‌east on ​Thursday after approaching from the south, the second time this week it has reported seeing such activity.

The flights have come as ‌Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China's Shenzhen for the APEC summit, where he will also hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The ministry said the two Tu-95s, ‌known by NATO as "Bears", entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone, then exited airspace around Taiwan to ‌the island's northeast, off the port city of Keelung.

The ministry published a picture of one of the aircraft it said was taken from a Taiwanese F-16 fighter. Taiwan's armed forces used joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance means to monitor the ⁠full ​course of the activity and "responded ⁠appropriately", the ministry said in a short statement.

Taiwan said on Tuesday two Russian military aircraft had flown in a southerly ⁠direction down its east coast. Japan also reported the same activity that day and published a map showing the ​aircraft flying down Taiwan's east coast. An ageing Cold War-era design, some Tu-95 can carry ⁠nuclear weapons but others of that type are used for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance.

Russia's defence ministry has not responded to ⁠requests ​for comment. Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's envoy to the APEC summit Stan Shih, the founder of computer maker Acer, briefly shook hands with Putin at the start of the summit.

Major semiconductor producer ⁠Taiwan has joined Western countries in placing wide economic sanctions on Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022. China's ⁠military operates around ⁠Taiwan on a daily basis.

China views Taiwan as its own territory, a position Russia has repeatedly backed. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only ‌the island's ‌people can decide their future.