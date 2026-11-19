An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team has completed a ten-day review of Bangladesh's preparedness for nuclear and radiological emergencies, identifying strengths and areas needing further work. Conducted from 8 to 18 November at the government's request, the Emergency Preparedness Review mission was hosted by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA). Experts assessed the country's arrangements and response capabilities against IAEA safety standards as Bangladesh prepares to begin generating nuclear power.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has two VVER-1200 reactors with a combined capacity of about 2,400 megawatts of electricity, expected to enter commercial operation in 2026–2027. One unit is undergoing commissioning and the second remains under construction, making emergency readiness an essential part of preparations for operation. Bangladesh operates the BAEC TRIGA Research Reactor and uses radioactive sources in medicine, industry, agriculture and research, requiring preparedness beyond the power plant.

During the mission, experts visited Rooppur and the Atomic Energy Research Establishment and interviewed government authorities, national and regional police and rescue services, and local public authorities. Mark Breitinger, an Assessment and Response Group Leader at Argonne National Laboratory and member of the United States Nuclear Emergency Support Team, led the review. The team brought together experts from Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Indonesia, Latvia, Norway, Türkiye, the United States and the IAEA.

Disaster response experience provides a strong foundation

The reviewers found that Bangladesh's established arrangements for responding to natural disasters provide a sound foundation for integrating nuclear and radiological emergency response. Operational experience has helped improve those arrangements over time, offering a basis for developing a more comprehensive national approach. Breitinger praised the country's commitment to IAEA safety standards and the open, constructive participation of organizations involved in the review.

Emergency capabilities under development at Rooppur include a dedicated on-site medical clinic equipped to provide medical and psychological care. An advanced fire station simulator allows firefighters to practise under realistic conditions, build capabilities before plant operation and receive refresher training. Breitinger stressed that continued coordination between response organizations and regular exercises will be essential to maintaining readiness as preparations advance.

Clearer responsibilities and coordinated plans need attention

The team recommended integrating nuclear and radiological emergencies into Bangladesh's wider emergency management system and completing consistent emergency plans and procedures at every level. Stronger coordination requires clearly assigned responsibilities, stronger regulatory and response organizations, unified command and control, and arrangements that ensure protective actions are carried out effectively. Completing the national protection strategy in line with international safety standards will require participation from relevant response organizations and other interested parties.

Further recommendations covered radiation monitoring, protection for emergency workers and helpers, medical response and support for first responders, public communication and international notification arrangements. A comprehensive exercise and evaluation programme should cover every emergency preparedness category and level of response, giving organizations opportunities to test their arrangements together. The team called for a full-scale nuclear power plant emergency exercise to check existing capabilities and identify improvements before those arrangements are needed.

Bangladesh commits to an action plan for improvements

BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan said nuclear and radiation safety remains a top priority as Bangladesh moves towards operating its first nuclear power plant. He described the review as an opportunity to assess national arrangements, identify improvements and strengthen coordination among the organizations responsible for preparedness and response. The findings provide a basis for further work across the regulatory authority, government bodies, emergency services and local institutions involved in protecting communities.

Anwar Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, welcomed the IAEA's expertise, guidance and international cooperation in strengthening nuclear and radiological safety and security. He committed Bangladesh to implementing the recommendations through a clear action plan assigning responsibilities to ministries, emergency services and local authorities. That work will strengthen national preparedness in accordance with international standards and best practices, supporting protection for people, the environment and future generations.