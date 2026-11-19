Wage-setting institutions from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) met in Johannesburg from 9 to 11 November 2026 to strengthen approaches to minimum and living wages. Organized by the SADC Secretariat and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the workshop brought together representatives of governments, employers' organizations and workers' organizations. Participants examined practical ways to make wage decisions more responsive to workers' needs and the economic conditions facing enterprises.

Opening the workshop, Alexio Musindo, Director of the ILO Country Office in Pretoria, stressed that wages determine whether working families can afford food, housing, education and health care. For businesses, wage decisions influence operating costs, productivity and the ability to retain staff, making effective wage-setting important to employers and workers alike. Musindo called for decisions informed by evidence and grounded in dialogue between governments, employers and workers, recognising their shared role in shaping workable policies.

Participants described difficulties caused by limited wage and labour market data, widespread informal employment and low collective bargaining coverage across parts of the region. Uneven compliance with minimum wages and persistent gender pay gaps leave workers without consistent protection, adding to concerns about how wage policies work in practice. Rising living costs are reducing the purchasing power of low-paid workers, increasing pressure on institutions to make decisions that reflect changing household needs.

Better data can strengthen wage decisions

Maxwell Parakokwa of the SADC Secretariat welcomed the ILO's renewed focus on minimum wage systems and highlighted regional differences in institutional capacity, coverage, data availability and enforcement. He identified the recently launched SADC Labour Market Observatory as an opportunity to connect wage-setting institutions with better information and encouraged participants to exchange practical experience. Recent minimum wage reforms in several SADC countries provided examples for discussion, and requests for ILO technical assistance reflected continuing demand for support.

Technical sessions explored the ILO methodology for estimating living wages based on workers' and families' needs, alongside its compendium of economic factors for wage setting. Participants examined how to measure and address gender pay gaps, strengthen collective bargaining and improve the governance of wage-setting institutions. Presentations, country experiences, group exercises and a simulated minimum wage negotiation gave participants opportunities to apply these approaches to the decisions their institutions face.

Agricultural workers face particular barriers to protection

Agriculture received specific attention because seasonal employment, informality, payment arrangements and enforcement difficulties can make wage protection especially challenging in the sector. The workshop was funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through its contribution to the ILO Living Wage Programme, with a focus on agriculture. This support helped bring sector-specific concerns into discussions about stronger wage systems and the practical challenges of implementing them.

The workshop built on the 2024 tripartite agreement on wage policies, including living wages, adopted by the ILO Governing Body. Musindo stressed that estimating a living wage is only the first step, because sustained improvements require effective minimum wage systems, collective bargaining and action on the underlying causes of low pay. The ILO Living Wage Programme supports governments, employers and workers in taking that work forward according to national priorities.

Regional recommendations will guide further action

The discussions contribute to the SADC Decent Work Programme and the new SADC Community of Practice on employment policy, job creation and decent work, prioritised by the SADC Council of Ministers. SADC will bring key recommendations to Senior Officials and Ministers responsible for Employment and Labour to inform the region's next steps. The ILO will continue providing technical assistance, peer learning and Living Wage Programme support upon request, helping Member States and their social partners translate evidence and dialogue into policies that improve workers' lives, support sustainable enterprises and advance social justice.