The International Labour Organization (ILO) has called for stronger action to protect workers from hazardous chemicals, urging governments, employers and workers' organizations to turn international commitments into everyday workplace protection. An ILO Labour Forum held in Geneva on 17 November examined how successful national and workplace initiatives could be expanded. The event formed part of the first International Conference on the Global Framework on Chemicals, taking place from 16 to 20 November 2026.

Occupational exposure to hazardous substances contributes to more than one million preventable deaths each year, making chemical safety a pressing concern across industries. Workers encounter these substances through their production, handling and use, creating risks that require protection throughout the supply chain. Target D7 of the Global Framework on Chemicals calls for stronger workplace protection by 2030 through effective occupational safety and health practices and environmental protection measures across relevant sectors.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Federal Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, opened the Forum, which drew on experiences from Pakistan, Nepal, Kenya and Malaysia. Representatives of workers and employers joined discussions on how national policies can translate into practical improvements for people exposed to chemicals at work. Participants identified three priorities: making workplace interventions part of national occupational safety and health systems, improving coordination across government and strengthening dialogue between governments, employers and workers.

Bringing workers' needs into chemicals policy

Adopted in Bonn in 2023 at the fifth International Conference on Chemicals Management, the Global Framework on Chemicals brings governments, industry, employers, workers and other stakeholders around five strategic objectives and 28 targets. Its purpose is to prevent harm from chemicals and waste, or minimise that harm where prevention is not feasible, protecting the environment and human health. Workers and vulnerable groups are explicitly included in that protection, making their needs central to implementation.

Joaquim Pintado Nunes, Chief of the ILO's Occupational Safety and Health and Working Environment Branch, stressed that workplaces are central to putting chemicals commitments into practice. Strong labour institutions, effective safety and health systems, and active participation by employers and workers are needed to make those commitments meaningful. The ILO Governing Body endorsed follow-up action supporting the Framework's implementation at its 353rd Session in March 2025, providing a basis for continued engagement.

Connecting international plans with practical workplace action

During a 17 November dialogue convened by the Inter-Organization Programme for the Sound Management of Chemicals, the ILO joined the OECD and UNEP to discuss priorities for Implementation Programme 1. Discussions included the proposed Labour Implementation Programme as a way to coordinate existing worker-protection efforts and encourage new initiatives integrating occupational safety and health into the Framework. The ILO supported participation by governments, employers' and workers' organizations so those responsible for workplace implementation could help shape the discussions.

Country showcases on 18 November examined ILO-supported work in Nepal and Pakistan on managing chemicals safely in agriculture, textiles and construction. An ILO-led session at the Lead Exposure Elimination Corner addressed protection throughout lead's lifecycle, covering mining, smelting, recycling and disposal. Manal Azzi, Head of the ILO's Occupational Safety and Health Policy, Evidence and Advocacy Unit, moderated the Labour Forum under the theme "Accelerating Action on Safe Chemicals Management in the World of Work: From Pilot to Practice."

Making prevention part of everyday working life

In a video message screened during the conference's High-Level Dialogue on 18 November, ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo called for concrete action so workers do not lose their health or lives because of chemical exposure. Chaudhary described success as a situation in which safer chemical management becomes routine, prevention receives investment, and every worker can return home healthy and safe. Their messages placed the responsibility on institutions and workplace partners to make protection a consistent part of working life, with benefits extending to the wider community.