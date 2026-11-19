The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has completed an advisory mission to Tanzania, reviewing how the country prevents, detects and responds to nuclear security events involving material outside regulatory control. Experts acknowledged Tanzania's commitment to strengthening these arrangements and recommended practical improvements to its national security framework. The review covered nuclear and other radioactive material out of regulatory control, MORC, which requires coordinated detection and response capabilities.

Requested by Tanzania and hosted by the Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC), the International Nuclear Security Advisory Service mission took place from 9 to 18 November 2026. Two experts from Greece and Zambia worked with IAEA staff to examine the foundations of the country's nuclear security systems, including detection and response measures. The service supports countries in addressing criminal and intentional unauthorized acts involving nuclear or other radioactive material outside regulatory oversight.

This was Tanzania's first INSServ mission under the service's current framework, which has developed into a broader and more comprehensive review process. An IAEA mission conducted in 2003 helped lay the foundation for the advisory service that exists today. Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Security, said the latest review offered an opportunity to assess national arrangements against relevant IAEA guidance and international good practices.

Cooperation between agencies provides a strong foundation

Buglova praised Tanzania's effective coordination between agencies, describing it as an essential part of supporting nuclear security operations across the country. During the ten-day mission, experts met officials from TAEC, the Tanzania Revenue Authority, Tanzania Ports Authority, Tanzania Airports Authority, Tanzania People's Defence Force, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Tanzania Police Force and Fire and Rescue Force of Tanzania. The team identified good practices in the country's legislative and regulatory framework, cooperation between agencies and on-site technical support for assessing radiation alarms.

Site visits included the Tanzania Police Force and National Central Bureau in Dodoma, allowing reviewers to examine arrangements beyond discussions with national officials. In Dar es Salaam, the team visited the port, Julius Nyerere International Airport and Temeke Fire Station as part of its assessment. Visits in Zanzibar covered Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, Malindi Port and the TAEC office, extending the review across several operational settings.

Detection plans and legal commitments need further work

The team recommended further development of Tanzania's national detection strategy to strengthen its ability to identify and respond to nuclear security events. Seaports, airports and land border crossings were highlighted as locations where effective arrangements are needed to support national capabilities. Reviewers recommended strengthening the legal framework by joining relevant international instruments, including the Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material.

Team Leader Theodore Matikas, Director of the Institute of Safety, Security, Risk and Resilience at the University of Ioannina in Greece, recognised Tanzania's commitment to improving nuclear security. He described the recommendations as practical steps that national authorities can use to develop detection arrangements and strengthen their response to potential events. The findings build on existing capabilities and provide direction for further work across the organizations responsible for implementation.

Preparing for major events and sustaining national capabilities

TAEC Director General Najat Kassim Mohammed said the review would help Tanzania prepare for major public events, particularly the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament. Tanzania will co-host AFCON with Kenya and Uganda from June 2027, bringing major-event preparations into the country's wider nuclear security planning. Mohammed said Tanzania would prioritise stronger detection and response capabilities and develop and sustain a strong nuclear security culture.

The mission forms part of the IAEA's continuing support for Member States working to prevent criminal or intentional unauthorized acts involving material outside regulatory control. That support includes expert advice, training and equipment assistance to help countries strengthen their national nuclear security arrangements. Draft findings and recommendations have been presented to the Government of Tanzania, with the final report expected in about three months.