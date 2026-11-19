The Coalition Against Transnational Repression in Germany has welcomed the latest report by Thomas Rachel, the German Federal Government Commissioner for Freedom of Religion or Belief, which for the first time dedicates an entire chapter to transnational repression (TNR), highlighting the growing threat posed by authoritarian governments to religious freedom beyond their national borders, according to a press release issued by the World Uyghur Congress (WUC). The report, covering the period from 2023 to 2025, examines how authoritarian governments intimidate, surveil and silence individuals living outside their countries of origin, including members of religious and belief communities who are targeted because of their identities, convictions or activism.

According to the WUC press release, the Coalition emphasised that transnational repression has been a longstanding reality in Germany, affecting several diaspora and exile communities for generations. It welcomed the report's analysis of the connection between TNR and freedom of religion or belief, noting that individuals are not always targeted solely because of their religious or philosophical convictions, but also because their identities, activities and beliefs abroad are perceived as political threats by their countries of origin. The Coalition highlighted that religious, cultural and political identities are often interconnected, making it essential to understand these overlapping motivations when addressing transnational repression.

The press release further noted that the consequences of TNR extend beyond individual incidents of intimidation and surveillance, frequently affecting entire diaspora and exile communities. Such practices create fear, encourage self-censorship and discourage participation in civic, religious, cultural and political activities. Dundup Donka of the Verein der Tibeter in Deutschland said, as quoted in the WUC press release, that transnational repression had affected the Buddhist community for generations and extended beyond political activism into cultural identity, social life and religious practices.

He stressed that when authoritarian governments criminalise religious beliefs and continue intimidating individuals even in exile, Germany can become a place of insecurity for those seeking protection. He added that freedom of religion or belief must not be restricted by national borders and that no individual should fear persecution or reprisals for practising their religion or expressing their beliefs. The Coalition also welcomed the report's acknowledgement of significant gaps in available data concerning the relationship between transnational repression and freedom of religion or belief. It called for systematic, independent and victim-centred documentation to establish the true scale of the problem, including forms of intimidation and coercion that may not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution but can have serious consequences for affected individuals.

While the report highlights the practices of Iran, Russia and China, the Coalition underlined that transnational repression is a global phenomenon, employed by numerous authoritarian governments against different exile and diaspora communities. The WUC press release further stated that although the German Federal Government has increasingly recognised the issue and given it greater political attention, existing measures remain insufficient. The Coalition called for accessible, multilingual and reliable support structures for those affected.

Bärbel Heide Uhl, spokesperson for the Coalition Against Transnational Repression in Germany, welcomed the German government's growing attention to the issue but stressed that political recognition alone does not protect vulnerable communities. She said that diplomatic discussions behind closed doors may serve an important purpose, but their impact often remains neither visible nor tangible to those affected. Governments responsible for intimidation and threats against individuals in Germany should not be allowed to rely exclusively on confidential diplomatic channels to address their actions.

Uhl called for stronger public condemnation, effective preventive measures and concrete protection mechanisms, stressing that transnational repression must carry political consequences for those responsible. The Coalition described the latest report on freedom of religion or belief as an important step towards recognising transnational repression as a serious human rights challenge in Germany. It urged the government to translate this recognition into concrete action, including stronger protection for targeted individuals, effective support and reporting mechanisms, prevention of further repression and accountability for perpetrators and the governments responsible. (ANI)