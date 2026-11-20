Trump says more work to be done to achieve fair trade deal with Canada
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is working on a trade deal with Canada that is fair and that more work remains to be done before it can be reached.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is working on a trade deal with Canada that is fair and that more work remains to be done before it can be reached.
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