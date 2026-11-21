President Donald Trump on Friday ordered companies with federal contracts to alert the White House before sharing information with Congress and withhold material the administration deems confidential, expanding his ‌efforts to limit congressional oversight before Democrats take control of Congress in January. Trump's executive order, issued late on Friday, applies to federal contractors and their subcontractors. Companies that fail to comply could face cancellation of existing contracts or suspension from future federal business, it said.

The order is part of a broader effort by ‌the Republican president to control what information reaches Congress and limit Democratic investigations into his administration, setting up a potentially significant battle over presidential power ‌and lawmakers' authority to scrutinize the White House. Democrats, who won control of both chambers of Congress in this month's midterm elections, have vowed to investigate Trump's administration, his family's business dealings and its relationships with private companies.

Friday's order follows a directive issued this week by White House Counsel Will Scharf requiring federal agencies to obtain White House approval before employees agree to testify before ⁠Congress. Scharf ​said certain Democratic investigations could amount to ⁠criminal conduct, a claim that has raised questions about the administration's attempts to limit congressional oversight. The restrictions could face legal challenges, particularly if contractors are told to withhold information sought through congressional ⁠subpoenas. Executive privilege allows presidents to protect certain confidential communications, but courts can intervene in disputes over Congress' authority to obtain information.

Democrats are preparing to investigate potential conflicts of interest, ​federal contracts, immigration enforcement and the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Representative Robert Garcia of California, who is set to lead the ⁠House Oversight Committee, this week asked 12 of Trump's top allies, former aides and family members to preserve documents related to alleged Trump family corruption and government misconduct. Garcia's letters, sent to Trump's ⁠relatives, ​White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, among others, laid the groundwork for Democratic lawmakers' oversight investigations.

The offices of Garcia, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Elizabeth Warren, ⁠the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, did not respond to requests for comment on Friday night. The White House defended Friday's order as necessary ⁠to protect sensitive government communications, including those involving ⁠national security. It said contractors responding independently to congressional requests could expose privileged information and force the administration into costly legal disputes.

Trump's Justice Department has also argued that executive privilege can extend to communications between the president and outside ‌advisers, even if those ‌advisers do not work for the government.