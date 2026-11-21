At least 4 people were killed and ‌35 injured in a fire at a power station in southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said.

Civil defence teams brought the fire at the Hartha power station north of ‌Basra under control after firefighters responded to the incident, Iraq's state news agency, INA, reported. The fire ‌spread to neighbouring houses and forced operations at the power station to stop, the security officials said.

The fire broke out at around 6 a.m. (0300 GMT), with most casualties reported among residents of the affected houses who suffered burns and ⁠smoke inhalation, ​Iraq's Security Media Cell said. Iraq's ⁠Electricity Ministry said the incident involved a gas pipeline supplying the power station.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an urgent ⁠investigation into the explosion at the station to determine its causes and establish responsibility, his office said. The Hartha ​station has an installed generating capacity of 800 megawatts but had been operating at around ⁠400 megawatts before the fire, the security officials said.

Pictures from the scene showed severely damaged sections of a gas pipeline, with ⁠the ​surrounding ground blackened and debris scattered across the site. There was no immediate official information on what caused the incident or the full extent of the damage.

Iraq's electricity infrastructure has long ⁠struggled with decades of underinvestment, inadequate maintenance and an inability to meet peak demand, particularly during the extremely hot ⁠summer months. Fires ⁠and technical failures at substations and power facilities have previously disrupted electricity supplies and caused widespread outages.