Bringing pride to the Kullu-Manali valley, young mountain athlete Akshobya Negi from Manali has been selected to attend the prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity Youth Development Camp in Italy. Organised by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), the high-performance training camp will see Akshobya represent India alongside one female athlete and a national coach, according to a press release.

​Akshobya earned his spot on the international roster following standout performances on the domestic circuit, having represented Manali at the Khelo India Winter Games as well as the Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship held in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. ​Ski mountaineering (SkiMo)—a rapidly growing winter discipline across the Indian Himalayas—has seen major momentum under the continuous efforts of the SkiMo India Federation. In a historic milestone for Indian winter sports last year, the federation successfully organised the first-ever winter sports event in Northeast India in Tawang, expanding the sport's footprint beyond traditional Himalayan hubs.

​The SkiMo India Federation is led by Manali native Praveen Sood, fondly known as "Pintu." A former competitive ski athlete, Sood is widely recognised as a pioneer of backcountry skiing, ski exploration, helicopter skiing, and avalanche safety and rescue in the region. ​Speaking on Akshobya's selection, Praveen Sood said: "This camp will lay a strong foundation for the development of young ski mountaineering athletes from India. Having a local talent from Manali train under international ISMF experts in Italy is a proud moment for our valley and the entire Indian winter sports community. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the IOC, ISMF, and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their invaluable support and for creating this opportunity for our youth." (ANI)