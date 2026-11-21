Questions have been raised over administrative coordination and protocol compliance in Saharanpur after police personnel mistakenly accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour meant for a Supreme Court judge to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi here on Saturday. According to reports, uniformed police personnel were stationed at the Saharanpur Circuit House to welcome a visiting Supreme Court judge. However, before the judge could reach the venue, Owaisi arrived at the Circuit House with his convoy around 11:30 am—en route to the residence of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) founder and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

Mistaking Owaisi's convoy and security detail for that of the scheduled dignitary, the deployed personnel immediately presented the Guard of Honour as the Hyderabad MP stepped out of his vehicle. Owaisi stood to accept the salute before walking inside, and a clip of the mix-up soon circulated widely on social media. The incident has triggered sharp scrutiny over the functioning of district officials and lapses in inter-departmental communication at an official government venue.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' that we have formed is causing discomfort and distress to both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing a joint press conference alongside Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad in Saharanpur, Owaisi cited the electoral outcomes of 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024, while questioning the SP's own record of contesting hundreds of seats outside Uttar Pradesh.

"The reality is this: if you believe that the alliance you are talking about can defeat the BJP—well, it won't be able to. Look at 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024—and then you accuse us of 'going there to contest.' The Samajwadi Party contested 640 seats across 13 states! You even contested in Andhra Pradesh. You won 114, and 111 of those were won from UP..." Owaisi said. The AIMIM chief's remarks come days after he and Chandrashekhar Azad formed the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, projecting Azad as the front's chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)