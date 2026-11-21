Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday described the Congress party's bumper win in the Rajasthan Panchayat Raj elections as a resounding public backlash against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's three-year rule. Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Gehlot asserted that people had "taught the BJP a lesson" over alleged corruption, police high-handedness, and failure to address a severe drought in western Rajasthan, pointing out that the ruling party suffered setbacks even in the strongholds of top central and state ministers.

He noted that the BJP suffered major setbacks even in the strongholds of top leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's home district of Jodhpur, where he claimed the party failed to win a single Panchayat Samiti, and the area of Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa. Rejecting claims of BJP dominance in earlier urban body polls, Gehlot said the vote-share gap in big cities was merely 0.94 per cent and alleged that the ruling party won more wards through skewed delimitation, "horse trading," and pressure on police and district officials. "There was no hearing anywhere, corruption had increased, and people had become very unhappy," Gehlot said, accusing the state administration of shutting down or renaming welfare programmes launched during the previous Congress tenure, including its Rs 25-lakh free healthcare cover, social security schemes, and English-medium schools. He added that misleading government advertisements claiming one year's work exceeded five years of Congress governance had deepened public resentment.

Highlighting rural distress in western Rajasthan—across Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Jalore, and Pali—Gehlot accused Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government of mishandling a severe drought. He alleged that villagers were paying Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per water tanker while fodder depots for cattle remained shut despite prior announcements during visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister. Responding to questions on the Congress winning EVM-held Panchayat Raj polls while raising concerns over EVMs and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, Gehlot pointed out that BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had previously moved the Supreme Court over EVM credibility, resulting in the VVPAT system for Rs 15,000 crore.

Criticising the Election Commission over the SIR exercise and alleging a lack of consultation with political parties, he suggested returning to ballot papers to dispel public doubts. "If you have honesty and commitment to democracy, the public wants you to put an end to this controversy," he said, accusing the BJP of seeking to weaken opposition parties and steer India toward one-sided elections. Dismissing speculation over being handed a key responsibility in Delhi amid his recent visits to the national capital, Gehlot stated that he had never lobbied for any post, whether as a Union minister, AICC general secretary, or three-time Chief Minister under Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

"No one has discussed anything with me, nor have I asked for anything," he said, maintaining that the party high command would decide future roles while emphasising his desire to see the Congress return to power in Rajasthan. "Whether I hold a post or not, you will never see any reduction in my speed or spirit. I have resolved to serve the party until my last breath to protect the country and its democracy," Gehlot added. Earlier, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday claimed that the BJP has been "completely wiped out" in the state in the panchayat elections, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

"The BJP has been completely wiped out in Rajasthan. Whether it is the panchayat elections or the municipal elections, the BJP has suffered a crushing defeat," Dotasra said in a video post on X. He alleged that the BJP had manufactured a "false narrative of victory" in the municipal elections through "dishonest delimitation and the misuse of the police, the administration and the government machinery."

"Today, the people of Rajasthan have delivered a stinging rebuke to the false narrative of victory that the BJP had manufactured in the municipal elections through dishonest delimitation and the misuse of the police, the administration and the government machinery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Chief Minister Bhajanlal ji and the BJP leadership made such a big song and dance about their supposed victory, but today the people of Rajasthan have given a mandate to hold the BJP’s corrupt machinery to account," he said. (ANI)