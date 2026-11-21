‌The latest ​negotiating proposal for the European Union's next long-term ‌budget is "deeply disappointing", the French presidency said on Saturday.

"It falls well short of what is needed, ‌particularly on the Common Agricultural Policy, notably ‌to guarantee income support for farmers," the presidency said in a statement. "As it stands, this proposal from ⁠the ​President of ⁠the European Council does not provide a basis for ⁠an agreement."

The EU budget is how the ​27-member bloc finances all of its policies - from ⁠supporting farmers to developing new technology and supporting industry ⁠and ​research against competition from China and the United States. European Council President Antonio Costa ⁠on Saturday circulated a new proposal to member states ⁠for ⁠the next long-term budget for the 2028-2034 period.