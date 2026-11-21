The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has appointed Beata Javorcik as its new Group Chief Economist, with her arrival scheduled for April 2027. She brings experience spanning academic research, international financial institutions, and policy advice, giving her a broad perspective on the economic decisions facing the institution. Her appointment places her at the centre of the Group's work to connect economic analysis with its strategy, investment priorities, and engagement with policymakers.

Javorcik will lead the EIB Group's Economics Department, overseeing rigorous research that addresses practical policy questions and supports decisions across the institution. The role combines senior management responsibilities with advice to top management on economic developments and their implications for the Group's work. She will lead its contribution to economic policy debates, bringing research findings into discussions about Europe's priorities and the wider global economy.

She will move to the EIB Group from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where she has served as Chief Economist for the past seven years. Her earlier career included work at the World Bank across economic research, lending operations, and policy advice. That background brings together experience in studying economic challenges, advising on policy responses, and supporting financing decisions.

Connecting economic insight with investment decisions

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño welcomed the appointment, highlighting Javorcik's experience and understanding of the European and global economy. Calviño said these strengths would help the institution turn economic insight into action and deliver on its mission and Europe's strategic priorities. Javorcik's responsibilities will connect that analysis with the choices the Group makes about its direction, investments, and policy engagement.

Supporting Europe's competitiveness and innovation

Javorcik described her appointment as coming at a pivotal moment for Europe's economy, pointing to the EIB Group's role in strengthening competitiveness and driving innovation. She highlighted the institution's contribution to helping Europe navigate a global landscape that is becoming more complex and changing rapidly. Her stated priority is to ensure that economic research and analysis help the Group deliver on its mission, connecting the department's work with the institution's broader responsibilities.

Bringing academic experience to economic policy

At the University of Oxford, Javorcik became the first woman appointed to a Statutory Professorship in Economics, marking a milestone in an academic career pursued alongside her policy work. She serves on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the ifo Institute in Munich and the Executive and Supervisory Committee of CERGE-EI in Prague. Her qualifications include a PhD in Economics from Yale University and a BA in Economics, awarded summa cum laude, from the University of Rochester.