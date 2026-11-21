Finnish renewable e-methane developer Nordic Ren-Gas will build a production plant in Tampere with support from a €60 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB). The facility will produce renewable fuel for heavy-duty trucks, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and Europe's dependence on imported fossil fuels. Heat recovered during production will supply Tampere's district heating network, giving the project a role in both transport and household heating.

The EIB is the project's largest debt financier, with its loan covering around one-fifth of an investment exceeding €300 million. Construction in the southern Finnish city is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion expected in 2029. Long-term financing from the bank and other lenders will help bring the technology into commercial operation.

At full capacity, the plant will produce e-methane with an energy content equivalent to around 19 million litres of diesel. Its production process will use renewable electricity to extract hydrogen from water and combine it with approximately 40,000 tonnes of biogenic carbon dioxide captured each year from a local waste-to-energy plant. The resulting synthetic gas can replace fossil gas, providing a renewable fuel option for heavy-duty road transport.

Renewable truck fuel and heat for Tampere

The e-methane produced in Tampere will travel through the European gas network to Germany, where it will fuel heavy-duty trucks. The facility will recover up to 200 gigawatt-hours of heat annually from its production process for delivery to Tampere's district heating network. These two uses link renewable fuel production to local heating needs, extending the investment's benefits beyond the transport sector.

Bringing industrial-scale e-methane into operation

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said producing more e-fuels in Europe can help cut emissions and reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, and identified the Tampere project as an investment that supports both goals. He highlighted its combination of renewable fuel for heavy transport and recovered heat for homes, describing long-term lending as a way to turn promising technology into operating infrastructure. Nordic Ren-Gas Chief Executive Officer Saara Kujala said the move into construction reflects years of technical, commercial, and financial work, crediting employees and partners for their commitment to making industrial-scale e-methane production a reality.

Financing built around the plant's future revenues

The Tampere facility is the European Union's first e-methane plant financed on a project finance basis, meaning lenders base their financing on the plant's expected future revenues. Backed by the InvestEU programme, the EIB loan sits alongside financing from Société Générale, Standard Chartered, Nordea, and Finnvera. Equity investors supporting the project include Allianz, Suomen Teollisuussijoitus (TESI), Japan Hydrogen Fund, and Schroders Greencoat.