The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is strengthening its ethics framework through updated conduct rules, a new staff conflicts of interest policy, and a stronger Ethics and Compliance Committee. The changes give staff clearer guidance on their responsibilities and the safeguards that protect the institution's integrity and independence. They form part of work carried out over the past two years to improve ethical standards and the workplace for staff and members of the Group's governing bodies.

The documents explain responsibilities to colleagues and external stakeholders, covering confidentiality, external activities, conflicts of interest, and cooling-off periods. Clearer and more consistent wording is intended to make these requirements easier to understand and apply in everyday decisions. The new EIB Group Staff Personal and Role-Related Conflicts of Interest Policy provides a dedicated framework for addressing conflicts connected with employees' personal circumstances and professional responsibilities.

The updated framework reinforces the Group's commitment to a workplace where colleagues feel safe seeking advice, raising concerns, and speaking up without fear of retaliation. Its emphasis on clear responsibilities and accessible safeguards supports a culture of integrity, accountability, and trust across the institution. Strengthening the Ethics and Compliance Committee to support consistent ethical standards throughout the Group.

Clarifying staff responsibilities and conduct

The new EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct has been approved following consultations with Staff Representatives and is available to read online. Its provisions combine expectations on professional behaviour and responsibilities, helping employees understand how the standards apply to their work and relationships. The review addresses Internal Audit and supports recommendations from the Group's broader efforts to strengthen accountability.

Setting standards for governing bodies

The code of conduct for the EIB Group's governing bodies will be decided by the EIB Board of Governors and the European Investment Fund (EIF) General Meeting. That decision forms part of broader work to clarify ethical expectations for those responsible for the institution's governance. The revised documents support a consistent approach to conduct and conflicts of interest across staff and governing bodies, with responsibilities set out for their respective roles.

Strengthening support for people who speak up

The changes build on the Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan, which forms part of the Group's work to strengthen transparency, accountability, and workplace well-being. Measures introduced through the wider programme include stronger whistleblowing protection, enhanced mediation support, and the creation of a Group Ombudsperson. The Inspectorate General has been reinforced through the establishment of the new Office for Ethics and Accountability, adding to the institutional support behind the updated framework.