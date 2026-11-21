Harry Kane ​has undergone successful surgery after ​tearing a ligament in ‌his left ​ankle and will be sidelined for some time, Bayern Munich said on Saturday, with local ‌media putting his absence at three months.

Kane, who won the Ballon d'Or last month, was taken off after 20 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 home draw ‌with Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday. "Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight ‌after tearing his left ankle ligament in yesterday’s home match against 1.FC Koln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehab," Bayern said in a statement

The Bundesliga leaders did ⁠not ​specify how much ⁠time England captain Kane was expected to miss but local media reported that it would ⁠be three months. "The highs and lows of life!" Kane wrote on X. "Obviously very ​disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity ⁠to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready ⁠to ​go for the business end of the season!"

French forward Michael Olise, who was also taken off in the draw, had been diagnosed ⁠with a bruised foot and would receive treatment in the coming days, Bayern ⁠said. The draw left ⁠Bayern top of the table on 22 points while Cologne moved to 10 points.