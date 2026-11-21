Denmark has urged fellow European Union members to take concrete steps to stand up to Russia after saying it ‌had prevented an assassination allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, in a note sent to EU governments that was confirmed by two diplomats. Danish police and security officials said on Friday that they had averted an attempt by Russian intelligence services ‌to kill a US-Ukrainian rapper in September before a performance.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called it an unacceptable transgression, ‌and Denmark announced it was expelling Russia's defence attache. The message seen by Reuters and circulated on Friday evening to senior European diplomats proposed that the bloc should impose further restrictions on Russian nationals' access to the 29-nation Schengen free travel zone.

It suggested halting tourist visas ⁠for Russian ​citizens and ceasing recognition of Russian ⁠non-biometric passports throughout the zone. Denmark would present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Monday.

"We must take concrete ⁠actions that project European strength and decisiveness," the message said. "There is clear momentum to act decisively now, and we should seize this ​moment to replace our current patchwork of national measures with a truly unified EU-wide approach."

The note also ⁠urged member states to make more use of limited visas that do not permit travel throughout the rest of the Schengen zone, and ⁠to ​set tougher entry restrictions for current and former Russian combatants. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Friday that Denmark's accusations were not backed with proof.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stood in ⁠full solidarity with Denmark and with all member states targeted by Russian hybrid attacks. She said the bloc would soon ⁠propose a "new European Security Strategy" ⁠to reinforce preparedness and deterrence.

The European Commission also plans shortly to present its 22nd sanctions package against Russia over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. ‌Visa restrictions are among ‌the measures being discussed.