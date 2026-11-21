Russian ‌officials said ​on Saturday that a cargo vessel bound for Kaliningrad was attacked by two ‌drones in neutral waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from Russia's border.

The crew was being evacuated and the ‌extent of the damage was being assessed, Aleksandr Drozdenko, ‌the Leningrad region governor, said. Finland said that the damaged vessel was on fire and had drifted from international waters into its territorial waters.

"The situation ⁠poses ​no danger ⁠to other maritime traffic... Preparations for potential rescue operations are being made ⁠in cooperation with other authorities in Finland and internationally," the Finnish Border ​Guard said in a statement. Drozdenko also said 80 drones ⁠had been shot down over the Leningrad region and lifted a drone ⁠threat ​warning.

Kaliningrad governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said the incident posed no threat to supplies to the region. Kaliningrad is a ⁠Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea that borders Poland and Lithuania. ⁠It has ⁠occasionally been a flashpoint between Russia and the European Union and NATO.