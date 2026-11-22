Indonesian police ​recovered seven body bags and rescuers were searching ​for about 50 workers who were ‌missing on ​Sunday after a fire tore through a factory in western Java, as firefighters tackled hotspots over a day after the blaze broke out.

One ‌body bag might contain body parts from several people, police said. Authorities said the intensity of the fire had rendered the recovered victims unidentifiable via visual inspection, prompting efforts to collect DNA samples from relatives and personal ‌belongings of the missing workers.

"Seven body bags have been recovered," said Wahyu Hidayati, a police ‌disaster victim identification official. "We have concluded that the victims of this fire cannot be identified through visual inspection." She attributed this to the intensity of the fire, which had not been completely extinguished, adding that the identification process could take two to ⁠three weeks.

To ​aid identification efforts, authorities ⁠are collecting DNA samples from the relatives of missing workers and gathering personal belongings from their homes or dormitories to ⁠help establish the victims' identities. The factory owner said at a news conference that around 300 people were present for the ​day's shift.

"The figure of 50 refers to those whom we have not yet been able ⁠to account for," he said. The fire broke out on Saturday evening at a candy factory in Cikande, in the Serang ⁠regency. ​Authorities said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Search teams were combing sections of the damaged building where victims were believed to be trapped, while parts of the building remained at ⁠risk of collapse, an official said. The factory is part of Indonesia's United Family Food company, founded in ⁠1981, according to ⁠its website.

It produces consumer goods across Indonesia, employs about 5,000 people and operates from its national headquarters and four international offices, serving a market of more ‌than 250 million ‌consumers.