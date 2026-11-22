Vietnam's National Assembly approved a revised land law on November 21, giving authorities a faster route to acquire land for certain projects. The law generally takes effect on July 1, 2027, and was passed with 466 of 479 participating deputies voting in favour. For Vietnam, the potential gain is more predictable delivery of infrastructure and industrial projects. For farmers and other land users, the change raises a more immediate question: how much influence will they have over compensation once authorities can issue an acquisition decision before the payment plan is final?

Faster land clearance could give Vietnam more predictable project timelines

Land disputes can delay projects when households challenge compensation offers they consider below market value. The revised law addresses one source of delay by changing the order of decisions. In eligible cases, authorities can issue a land acquisition decision before approving the compensation plan. An earlier National Assembly resolution already allowed accelerated land recovery in some circumstances, including for nationally important projects ordered to proceed faster and urgent public investment projects. The revised law builds on that approach.

For public agencies and developers, earlier decisions could make it easier to coordinate site preparation, construction contracts and financing. The economic gain depends on whether sites actually become available sooner. If disputes over valuation or payment carry over into later stages, the time saved on the acquisition decision could be offset by delays before construction begins.

Farmers could lose bargaining power before compensation is settled

Farmland is especially exposed because a household can lose its source of income without having to move. Chris Luong, a partner at CNC Counsel, said the faster procedure could therefore matter more for agricultural plots than for residential property. For farmers, the practical questions are how long they can keep using their land, when compensation arrives and whether a replacement plot can sustain production.

Two consent rules matter here. The earlier implementing decree identifies a route to an acquisition decision before compensation approval when more than 75% of land users agree. Reporting on the adopted law describes a separate mechanism for recovering the remaining land in a negotiated project after an investor has secured agreements covering more than 75% of both the land area and the land users. The distinction matters to developers assembling a site and to households that remain in negotiations after most neighbours have agreed.

Provincial authorities face the hardest decisions on compensation

Vietnam's government says the law gives priority to compensation in land with the same use as the land acquired. It also provides for other forms of compensation, including housing or cash, subject to the circumstances and what is available locally. That makes provincial capacity consequential. A same-use plot can help a farming household keep earning, while a cash award leaves the household to find replacement land or another source of income. The options will vary with local land supply.

Policymakers also face a timing issue. The law generally takes effect in July 2027, while the new land price schedules and adjustment coefficients are due to apply from January 1, 2028. For cases that span those dates, households and investors will need clarity on which valuation rules apply. Publishing the basis for each offer and the route for challenging it would help land users assess compensation and give developers a clearer view of likely costs.

The first cases will show whether faster decisions deliver fairer outcomes

Hanoi's proposed $28 billion Red River redevelopment shows how much can turn on compensation. Bloomberg reported that about 280,000 people live in the area covered by the project and that city officials proposed higher payments amid resistance. The dispute illustrates the stakes when a project affects homes, livelihoods and neighbourhood ties at the same time. Whether any part of the project can use an accelerated procedure depends on the applicable acquisition and resettlement rules.

The first cases under the revised law should show how provinces record consent, handle objections and sequence possession and payment. For Vietnam, the measure of success is whether priority projects reach construction sooner. For affected households, it is whether they receive compensation and livelihood support in time to replace what they lose. Tracking both outcomes would show whether the reform resolves delays or shifts their cost onto land users.