India to give $1.62 billion economic package to flood-hit Nepal
India will give Nepal an economic package worth 240 billion Nepalese rupees ($1.62 billion), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, after talks with his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi. Shah is in the Indian capital for a two-day visit, his first bilateral trip since coming to power in March, and in the aftermath of the devastating Himalayan flood in August that killed some 1,500 people, with another 5,200 missing and presumed dead.
($1 = 148.6200 Nepalese rupees)