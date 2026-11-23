​India will ‌give Nepal ​an economic package worth 240 ‌billion Nepalese rupees ($1.62 billion), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‌on Monday, after talks with ‌his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah in New Delhi. Shah is in ⁠the ​Indian ⁠capital for a two-day visit, ⁠his first bilateral trip since coming ​to power in March, ⁠and in the aftermath of the ⁠devastating ​Himalayan flood in August that killed some 1,500 ⁠people, with another 5,200 missing ⁠and presumed ⁠dead.

($1 = 148.6200 Nepalese rupees)