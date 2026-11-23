Morgan Stanley ​on Monday upgraded UAE equities to "overweight" ​from "equal-weight", joining J.P. Morgan ‌in turning ​bullish on the market as investment-driven growth in Abu Dhabi and a rebound in Dubai brighten the outlook despite conflict ‌in the region.

Morgan Stanley said Abu Dhabi's expanding energy production capacity and multi-year capital spending programme should keep supporting economic activity, while improving population and tourism trends point to a ‌recovery in Dubai. The upgrade comes as investors assess the economic impact of the ‌US-Iran conflict that erupted earlier this year. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that previously carried nearly a fifth of global crude supplies, disrupted energy shipments and drove oil prices higher, ⁠raising concerns about ​growth across Gulf ⁠economies.

"Improving conditions and undemanding valuations point to asymmetric risk-reward, particularly if we see further signs of Middle ⁠East de-escalation," Morgan Stanley said. The brokerage pointed to improving indicators in Dubai, including population growth, traffic volumes ​and rental trends, as evidence of a recovery after earlier disruptions.

Within the Middle East ⁠and North Africa region, Morgan Stanley favours the UAE and Egypt. The brokerage highlighted financials as a preferred ⁠sector ​and named Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank among its favored banking exposures.

Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley downgraded South African equities to "equal-weight" from "overweight", ⁠citing political uncertainty, but said lower oil prices and attractive valuations argued against a deeper ⁠downgrade. Morgan Stanley kept ⁠its "overweight" rating on Greek equities, citing strong earnings and investment. J.P. Morgan last week cut the MSCI Greece equity index to "neutral" from "overweight" ‌on valuation concerns.