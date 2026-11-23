New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted that his team had "probably got away with" a draw against India in the opening Test at the Basin Reserve, reflecting on the pressure they faced throughout the contest and the batting efforts that helped them save the match. New Zealand held India to a draw in the opening Test in Wellington, despite the visitors posting a massive 720/9 (declared) in their first innings and putting themselves in a commanding position to push for victory.

India were unable to force a victory despite reducing the hosts to 119/2 before the start of the final day. New Zealand eventually finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs, with captain Shubman Gill shaking hands with the opposition batters with less than an hour remaining in the match. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls as the pair displayed tremendous patience to deny India the remaining five wickets. Asked whether the draw felt like a win, Latham acknowledged that his side had been in a difficult position, particularly after coming under pressure on the opening day. However, he praised the way the batters absorbed the pressure and staged a recovery to keep New Zealand in the contest.

“I guess so, yeah, looking probably at the position we were in. I think certainly on day one, the amount of pressure that we were put under, to then be in a position where we got 360 or 370, whatever the number was, we were reasonably happy in terms of the way we were able to just absorb that pressure throughout that second session. Obviously, Henry and Glenn being able to put on a massive partnership and conditions that were reasonably helpful for the bowlers, we were pretty happy,” he said. The New Zealand captain also acknowledged India's strong batting performance in the second innings but said his team managed to spend enough time at the crease to remain in contention.

“After the first innings and obviously come second innings, India played fantastically well. We were able to bat for a long time. But then I guess heading into our third innings, again under pressure where I guess there's only a couple of results at play, and to be in the position today where a couple of guys put their hands up,” he added. Latham also praised Rachin Ravindra (37) and Devon Conway (65) for their efforts on the fourth evening, which helped New Zealand finish the day with only two wickets down and laid the foundation for their resistance on the final day.

“Even the work Rachin and Dev (Devon Conway) did last night to be only two down at the end of the day was great, and again a couple of really important partnerships today to keep extending. Obviously it's slightly different when you're not necessarily worried about runs; it's more about time, but I think the way those guys were able to apply themselves and stick to their plans for a long period of time and ultimately get the draw… I guess that's one that we've probably got away with,” the New Zealand captain said at the post-match press conference. Earlier in the match, New Zealand, after being put in to bat, slumped to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips rescued the innings with a 216-run partnership, taking their side to 368 all out.

The two teams will now meet in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, beginning November 27. (ANI)