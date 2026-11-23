The main airport in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad suspended flights ​for a few hours on Saturday and authorities declared a drone alert after a ​Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit ‌by ​drones and caught fire in the Gulf of Finland. WHERE AND WHAT IS KALININGRAD?

It's a highly militarised territory wedged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania and also the Baltic Sea, but separated from the main body of Russia. It has a population of about 1 million and ‌is slightly bigger in area than the US state of Connecticut. HOW DID IT COME TO BE RUSSIAN?

The exclave comprises the northern half of what, until World War Two, was the German territory of East Prussia, whose capital Koenigsberg was home to the philosopher Immanuel Kant. The Red Army captured it in April 1945 and, at the end of the war, the victorious allies divided it ‌between the Soviet Union and Poland. Koenigsberg was renamed Kaliningrad, which also gave its name to the entire exclave.

WHAT MAKES IT STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT? It provides Russia with a platform for ‌air defence, missile and naval forces that can project power deep into northern and central Europe while also restricting NATO forces' ability to reach the Baltic member states overland. At the same time, itself boxed in between two NATO states, Kaliningrad would be hard for Moscow to resupply or defend in the event of a war.

WHAT HAS LED TO THE LATEST SPIKE IN TENSIONS? These have been rising steadily since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which led NATO ⁠to move ​decisively to strengthen its eastern flank. The alliance ⁠has expanded in the region, with Finland and Sweden joining in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Russia perceives a growing threat to Kaliningrad. In May 2026, it said Lithuania's foreign minister was "verging on insanity" for asserting that NATO must show ⁠Moscow it was capable of "penetrating the small fortress they've built in Kaliningrad" and razing its air defences and missile bases. A Western military official told Reuters that dozens of NATO aircraft had been involved in an unannounced ​operation around Kaliningrad in mid-August 2026 demonstrating the capacity to cut off the exclave's radio and radar links as well as its air defences in the event of ⁠a conflict with Russia.

In subsequent social media posts, Russian embassies in Europe have highlighted what Moscow sees as threatening NATO military movements in the Baltic region and hawkish rhetoric on Kaliningrad from policymakers and in the media. NATO says it has ⁠increased ​its presence in the Baltic Sea partly in response to concerns about threats to critical undersea energy and communications infrastructure. Responding to the embassy warnings, it urged Moscow to halt its "increasingly reckless behaviour" and "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric".

President Vladimir Putin in October 2026 warned the West not to escalate a standoff over Ukraine by threatening Kaliningrad, which Moscow has vowed to defend, with nuclear ⁠weapons if necessary. WHAT DO EXPERTS FEAR COULD SPARK A CRISIS?

European states have been walking a fine line since 2022 — supporting Ukraine with weapons, intelligence and sanctions against Russia while stopping short ⁠of joining the conflict themselves — though Moscow has said ⁠they are already waging war against it. Security analysts say any miscalculation could lead to a direct military confrontation - and Kaliningrad, by virtue of its location, would be a potential flashpoint.

Among the possible triggers could be drone incidents, disruption of critical infrastructure, major new missile deployments or anything ‌perceived by Moscow as amounting ‌to a NATO attempt to impose a blockade on the exclave. (Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in ​Karlsruhe, Germany; Editing by Gareth Jones and Kevin Liffey)