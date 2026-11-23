​The Kremlin ​said on ‌Monday that German ​media reports suggesting Russia was ‌planning to launch a nuclear-armed satellite weapon into space this year ‌should not be taken seriously. A group ‌of German media outlets reported on Monday that NATO members' intelligence services ⁠had ​concluded ⁠that Moscow planned the launch.

‘No, we haven’t ⁠seen the report. But there ​are so many 'alleged' and 'possible' claims ⁠in it, attributed to who ⁠knows whom, ​that it’s certainly hardly worth taking them seriously," Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when ⁠asked ⁠about the German media reports.