Kremlin dismisses German media reports about alleged Russian nuclear-armed satellite launch
The Kremlin said on Monday that German media reports suggesting Russia was planning to launch a nuclear-armed satellite weapon into space this year should not be taken seriously. A group of German media outlets reported on Monday that NATO members' intelligence services had concluded that Moscow planned the launch.
‘No, we haven’t seen the report. But there are so many 'alleged' and 'possible' claims in it, attributed to who knows whom, that it’s certainly hardly worth taking them seriously," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the German media reports.