​CrowdStrike said on ‌Monday it would ​buy Zscaler in an all-stock deal that values ‌the company at about $43.9 billion, deepening its push into network security and zero-trust services.

Zscaler shares jumped more than ‌13.4% in premarket trading, while CrowdStrike fell 5%. The ‌combination will create one of the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity providers as enterprise customers seek to reduce the number of ⁠security ​vendors they ⁠use, favoring providers that can deliver multiple products through a ⁠single relationship.

Shareholders of Zscaler will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for ​each Zscaler share. The exchange ratio implies ⁠a value of about $260.41 per Zscaler share, representing a 34% premium ⁠to ​Zscaler's last close. Existing CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84.1% of the combined company after ⁠the transaction closes.

The companies expect to start with more ⁠than $10 ⁠billion in combined annual recurring revenue and target $1 billion of annualized revenue synergies.