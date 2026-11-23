South Africa ​hooker Malcolm Marx ​has been ‌named on ​a four-man shortlist for this year's world rugby ‌men's player of the year award, World Rugby said on Monday. Marx, last year's winner, ‌is joined by Springboks teammate Ox ‌Nche, who is bidding to become the first prop to win the award. France winger Louis ⁠Bielle-Biarrey, ​the ⁠2026 Six Nations Player of the Championship, and ⁠New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett complete the ​shortlist.

France players Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang ⁠have been shortlisted for World Rugby's breakthrough player ⁠of ​the year award, alongside South Africa's Paul de Villiers and Japan ⁠flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito. The winners will be announced during ⁠the ⁠Nations Championship Finals at Twickenham this weekend.