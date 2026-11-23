Hundreds of German schools received bomb threats, Bild reports
About 450 schools in Germany received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, newspaper Bild reported on Monday, citing police in the southwestern city of Freiburg.
About 450 schools in Germany received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, newspaper Bild reported on Monday, citing police in the southwestern city of Freiburg.
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