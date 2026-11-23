French ​President Emmanuel Macron has suggested reviving a 15-year-old proposal ‌to ​enshrine a framework for public finances in the constitution, as a possible response to concerns in financial markets over France's fiscal trajectory. "If there is still volatility by January, thinking about a 'golden rule' of the type ‌proposed in 2011 could be an idea worth exploring," Macron said, speaking to Le Figaro.

The draft constitutional reform, endorsed by parliament in 2011 but never fully enacted, would have created binding, multi-year framework laws for public finances. Annual targets would be set for public spending, revenue and the budget balance over a period ‌of at least three years, with the constitutional court empowered to strike down legislation that breached the rules.

Macron said a debate over reviving the ‌proposal was "not illegitimate", while stressing that the government was closely watching borrowing costs and the spread between French and German bond yields. The move appears aimed at reassuring investors at a time when bond markets have been fretting over France's public finances.

BUDGET DISCIPLINE France's public debt stands at around 119% of GDP as it has breached the European Union's deficit ceiling of 3% ⁠of output for ​much of the last two decades.

Borrowing ⁠costs have spiralled as the minority government struggles to pass a 2027 budget in a deeply divided parliament, five months from a presidential election to succeed Macron. Unlike Germany's constitutional debt ⁠brake, the 2011 French reform would not have imposed a fixed numerical limit on borrowing or deficits. It was endorsed by both houses of parliament amid the euro zone ​debt crisis, but never completed the constitutional ratification process.

To become part of the constitution it would require further approval, either by a ⁠referendum or by a three-fifths majority of lawmakers in a joint session of parliament known as Congress. However, there would be little time to organise such a vote as the parliamentary session ⁠is ​due to end on February 28. It would also be a risky move for Macron, with a vote against the measure potentially further tarnishing a legacy marred by a failure to restore the public finances since the COVID crisis.

Several political forces have already voiced support for the principle, ⁠including Macron's allies, the mainstream right and the far-right National Rally (RN). RN leader Marine Le Pen, a presidential frontrunner, said on Sunday her party had itself ⁠called for such a measure and ⁠would be inclined to back it, although she suggested the 2011 text was not as strong as a version favoured by her party.

The support of the RN could prove decisive, as parties on the left have criticised ‌the proposal as an ‌excessive constraint on future governments' economic policy choices.