CrowdStrike said ​on Monday it would buy Zscaler in ​an all-stock deal that values ‌the company ​at about $43.9 billion, in one of the largest cybersecurity deals on record, deepening its push into network security.

Zscaler shares jumped more ‌than 13% in premarket trading, while CrowdStrike fell over 8%. The deal comes as AI adoption increases cyber risks, helping attackers identify and exploit software weaknesses more quickly while driving demand for tools that ‌can detect, contain and respond to threats across corporate systems.

Recent technology outages and vulnerabilities affecting widely ‌used Java and PHP software have added to concerns among businesses. The deal combines CrowdStrike's device security with Zscaler's network security platform, offering a broader range of products through a single provider. Zscaler shareholders will get 1.135 CrowdStrike ⁠shares for each ​share, implying $260.41 per Zscaler ⁠share, a 34% premium to its last close.

CrowdStrike shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company, with the ⁠deal expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal 2028. George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's CEO, will lead ​the combined company, while Zscaler chief executive Jay Chaudhry will stay on to run the ⁠Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's board.

The companies will operate separately until the deal closes. BY THE NUMBERS

CrowdStrike said the combination ⁠would ​expand its total addressable market by more than $185 billion and create a company with more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue at closing. Separately, CrowdStrike forecast fourth-quarter sales between $1.638 billion and $1.644 billion, ⁠above analysts' average estimate of $1.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Adjusted profit is expected to be ⁠36 cents per ⁠share, in line with estimates. Meanwhile, Zscaler posted a 20% rise in first-quarter revenue to $949.3 million, above estimates of $938 million. Adjusted profit was $1.23 per share, exceeding ‌estimates of $1.16.