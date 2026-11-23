The United States has requested the ​extradition of alleged drug lord ‌Fausto Isidro Meza ​Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” who was captured in Mexico, Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said on Monday.

Mexican military forces ‌detained Meza Flores, one of the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives, along with two other leaders of his organization in Sinaloa state on Friday night. Mexican officials have not yet said whether the country ‌will act on the US extradition request.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said US authorities only provided intelligence ‌to help locate El Chapo Isidro and did not participate directly in the operation. Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said the operation involved 361 military personnel and 14 aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters and special forces units. Troops surrounded a property ⁠in ​the municipality of Guasave ⁠where Meza Flores was located and came under attack from gunmen seeking to free him, Trevilla said.

Sixteen alleged members ⁠of the criminal group were killed in the ensuing clashes, while authorities later removed 21 roadblocks and 50 ​vehicles used by the gunmen across Sinaloa, according to Trevilla. The military said no ⁠civilians were harmed during the operation. For more than two decades, Meza Flores and his criminal organization trafficked large quantities ⁠of ​heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the US, according to the US State Department.

The arrest is the latest in a string of captures and killings of high-profile suspected drug traffickers ⁠by Mexico, which has faced pressure from President Donald Trump to intensify a crackdown on drug cartels. ⁠Trump has threatened unilateral ⁠military action in Mexico if his administration believes enough is not being done to combat them.