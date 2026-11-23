Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden believes the renewed discussion surrounding the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy will eventually take a back seat as Australia shifts its focus towards upcoming international assignments, particularly the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, beginning January 21, 2027. Hayden feels Australia would remain competitive and determined to win, while emphasising that the team traditionally addresses internal issues collectively. However, he expressed disappointment with the 2018 Australian side for failing to resolve the controversy within the dressing room.

Hayden also praised skipper Pat Cummins for openly addressing questions surrounding the issue and confidently presenting his perspective on the controversy. He described the Australian captain's approach as a position of strength, suggesting that the team had largely moved on from the episode. "Will Australia want to win? That's my first question. I can, hand on heart, tell you that Australia will not only be competitive, but will also want to win. In the context of cricket, Australia has largely been very fair in the way it has gone about its cricketing culture. Very little has disrupted the nature of the Australian winning culture. It's a very in-your-face culture. It will confront issues inside the change room collectively. That's why I'm really disappointed in this 2018 mob that couldn't do it. Largely, the game has already moved on. Pat Cummins, as you can see, is very keen to embrace his leadership style. He came out with an hour-and-a-bit press conference and said, 'Guys, this is what I've got to say. Ask me any question you want. Challenge me? Sure. Then I'm telling you this is my account of it.' That position is one of strength, and the game has moved on and will move on very quickly. The cricket will speak for itself, and it will speak volumes," Hayden said on JioStar.

With Australia scheduled to face England and New Zealand before travelling to India, Hayden believes the focus will soon return to performances on the field. He concluded that cricket itself would ultimately provide the answers, stressing that Australia's upcoming commitments leave plenty for the team to concentrate on rather than revisiting past controversies. "We have the series against England, followed by four Test matches against New Zealand, which will famously be played during the Christmas and New Year window, before the BGT. January 21 is the commencement of the BGT; I think, so things will move very quickly after that. There is plenty of cricket to focus on," he added.

The 2018 ball-tampering scandal has resurfaced following fresh revelations by Usman Khawaja in his autobiography, Sabr. Khawaja claimed that every member of the Australian squad was aware of the use of sandpaper during the infamous South Africa tour. However, Cummins dismissed the allegations as "utter nonsense" during a press conference. Cummins' remarks prompted Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on television cameras using sandpaper during the 2018 tour, to reignite the controversy with a tell-all column published in The West Australian on Wednesday.

In his 4,000-word column, Bancroft questioned the bowling group's claims that they did not know the ball-tampering plan. He also recalled a discussion during the tea break on the second day of the Port Elizabeth Test, alleging that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were present when David Warner suggested using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball. (ANI)