​Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring more than 7%, as investors piled into AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. Nvidia shares surged 34.5% following the extraordinary reversal, which ‌came after US President Donald Trump called for Huang's return.

Huang resigned as chief executive earlier this month over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. The chipmaker is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the AI trade, and its sharp rebound helped lift sentiment across the sector after weeks of heavy selling.

"The return of Jensen ‌Huang at the helm of Nvidia is almost as big a shock as his departure," said Lindsey Stewart, director of Institutional Insights at Morningstar. "But alongside that ‌sense of relief, there are sure to be questions about who is best placed to provide appropriate governance and oversight of key risks at the now-giant company at the centre of a critically important global AI ecosystem."

The Nasdaq-100 was on track to add more than $2 trillion in market value on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were set for their biggest one-day gains since the "Liberation ⁠Day" tariff pause ​in April 2025.

The so-called Magnificent Seven stocks ⁠led the rise, with Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet rising between 4% and 6%. Chip stocks rallied, helping push the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 14.8%. Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 25%, IREN gained ⁠31% and Nebius advanced 27%.

The S&P 500 information technology sector jumped 9.4% and led the gains in the benchmark index. Other sectors also climbed, with only the consumer staples and energy groups in ​negative territory.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,465.80 points, or 3.04%, to 49,634.45, the S&P 500 gained 351.58 points, or ⁠5.09%, to 7,263.34 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,608.64 points, or 7.11%, to 24,226.37. On the data front, US business activity growth slowed further in November as high prices held back new orders and capacity constraints ⁠restrained ​output, but overall activity remains resilient, a survey showed.

The key release this week, however, will be Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could offer fresh direction on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook. Traders are pricing in a nearly 98% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch ⁠tool.

New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak later on Monday. Elsewhere, Zscaler jumped 17% after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy the cybersecurity provider in ⁠an all-stock deal that values Zscaler ⁠at about $43.9 billion.

CrowdStrike shares fell 9.4%. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded ‌15 new highs and ‌166 new lows.