CrowdStrike will ‌acquire Zscaler ​in a $43.9 billion all-stock deal, the biggest cybersecurity acquisition on record, uniting two major players as advances in artificial intelligence fuel increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. The deal brings together CrowdStrike's protection for computers, servers and other devices with Zscaler's technology for securing employees' access to applications and data, creating a broader cybersecurity platform ‌for corporate and government customers.

Zscaler shares jumped more than 13% in trading to $220.52, but remained well below the deal's implied value of $260.41 per share. CrowdStrike shares fell nearly 12%. The gap between Zscaler's trading price and the value of the offer comes as investors weigh the prospects for regulatory scrutiny of a transaction that would combine two of the cybersecurity industry's biggest players.

"Antitrust scrutiny is certainly possible given the size of the transaction and ‌the importance of both companies, but it would be premature to assume that regulators will necessarily try to block it," said Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG Group. "The key issue is likely ‌to be how much overlap regulators see between the two businesses and whether customers would genuinely have fewer competitive alternatives as a result."

The acquisition comes amid consolidation in the cybersecurity industry, with companies seeking to build broader platforms offering multiple services as customers look to reduce the number of security vendors they use. For CrowdStrike, the deal also opens up cross-selling opportunities by giving it access to roughly 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not currently use its products. Zscaler's customer base includes large companies such as Unilever and ⁠United Airlines.

Demand for ​cybersecurity tools has grown as enterprises worldwide confront increasingly ⁠sophisticated attacks, with advances in AI making it easier to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities while also improving tools designed to detect and stop threats. Recent outages affecting airlines, banks and government agencies, along with high-profile vulnerabilities in widely used Java and PHP software, have ⁠further heightened concerns over the resilience of critical digital infrastructure.

KEY DEAL TERMS Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each share they own, implying a premium of about 34% to Zscaler's last close and an equity value of about $42.46 billion.

CrowdStrike ​shareholders will own about 84% of the combined company after the transaction closes, which is expected in the second half of 2027. George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's CEO, will lead the combined company, while ⁠Zscaler chief executive Jay Chaudhry will stay on to run the Zscaler business and join CrowdStrike's board.

The companies will continue to operate separately until closing. The agreement carries a $1.4 billion breakup fee payable by Zscaler if it walks away under certain circumstances, including to accept ⁠a ​rival offer. CrowdStrike said the deal would expand its addressable market by more than $185 billion, strengthening its position across a broader range of cybersecurity products and services.

The combined company is expected to start with more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue, including roughly $3.9 billion from Zscaler. CrowdStrike expects the deal to generate about $1 billion in annualized revenue synergies within 30 months of closing.

Qatalyst Partners, JPMorgan and BofA Securities are ⁠advising CrowdStrike on the transaction, while BDT & MSD Partners, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are advising Zscaler. SOLID QUARTERS FOR BOTH

The deal was announced alongside strong quarterly results from both companies. CrowdStrike forecast fourth-quarter revenue of between $1.638 ⁠billion and $1.644 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.62 billion, ⁠according to data compiled by LSEG. It expects adjusted profit of 36 cents per share, in line with estimates.

Third-quarter revenue rose 28% to $1.58 billion, helped by a 29% increase in subscription revenue. Analysts had expected total revenue of $1.53 billion. Adjusted profit was 34 cents per share, above estimates of 31 cents.

Zscaler, meanwhile, reported a ‌20% rise in first-quarter revenue to $949.3 ‌million, beating estimates of $938 million. Adjusted profit of $1.23 per share also topped estimates of $1.16.