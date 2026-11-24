The US Army announced late Monday (local time) that it will move forward with a controlled detonation of 68 barrels of unstable explosives in Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, hours after a federal appeals court rejected an effort by environmental groups to halt the operation. According to CNN, the court ruling cleared a major legal obstacle for the military, coming shortly after President Donald Trump stepped in to pause the blast and declared the Army could not proceed without sign-off from both the judges and Iowa's incoming governor.

Following the court's decision, the Army stated it is pressing ahead with removing the 68 barrels of lead azide in partnership with local, state, and federal officials, describing their backing for the plan as “unanimous." “Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on X Monday night. “We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa’s citizens comes first.”

This comes after President Donald Trump ordered the US military to hold off on blowing up nearly five tons of unstable bomb-making chemicals in southeastern Iowa, saying the operation will not move forward unless a federal appeals court and the state’s incoming Democratic governor approve it. Writing on Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump blamed the former President Barack Obama administration for improperly storing the materials in 2009 and agreed with military experts that a managed detonation is "a far safer one than allowing the situation to fester, not knowing when they will detonate by themselves."

"This operation would, in other words, be a controlled one rather than a large, spontaneous explosion," Trump wrote. "The weather, right now, is optimal for this planned response to take place." Despite backing the military's plan, Trump said he would pause the operation and put the responsibility on the courts and Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand, who does not take office until January.

"I feel the proper course is to get rid of this long-term problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor-elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation," Trump stated. Trump warned that if either the court or Sand blocks the blast, the federal government would step back and hold the incoming governor liable for any consequences.

"If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation," he wrote. Hours after Trump’s post, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit lifted a previous hold and cleared the way for the Army to proceed. Sand, however, pushed the decision back to the White House, leaving the timing of the detonation uncertain.

Earlier last week, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted an emergency permit allowing the US Army to detonate 68 drums of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, determining that the deteriorating material poses an immediate explosion hazard to the public and the environment, according to the agency. Under the terms of the emergency permit, the Army is required to carry out strict safety and environmental safeguards before, during, and after the detonation, the EPA said. Those mandates include notifying nearby communities in advance of potential exposure risks, conducting environmental sampling and monitoring before and after the blast, cleaning up any contaminated areas, and reporting all actions back to the agency.

Federal officials intend to detonate the nearly five tons of hazardous lead azide in place, buried beneath layers of concrete and earth, after determining a controlled blast is the only safe disposal method, despite concerns that debris could reach the air, groundwater, and nearby communities, CNN reported. Used to trigger munitions, the volatile lead azide has been kept behind guarded gates at the high-security, 19,000-acre Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeastern Iowa, surrounded by the state's flat cornfields, according to CNN. The Army has warned that extended storage caused the chemical to recrystallise inside its drums, leaving it prone to exploding on its own, CNN added. (ANI)