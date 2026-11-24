The US military will ‌proceed ​on Wednesday with its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, the Army's top civilian official said on Monday, after a federal appeals court gave clearance to the waste disposal operation. In an announcement late Monday on X, acting Army Secretary Adam ‌Telle called the choice to move forward a "consensus decision" among all the federal agencies involved, as well as the courts and state officials.

"Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa's current and incoming governors say the call belongs to the experts," Telle said. "We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities." The Army sparked a public outcry last week when details surfaced ‌of its plan to conduct two controlled detonations of 68 drums, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms), of degraded lead azide, a chemical used in munitions, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in ‌Middletown, Iowa.

Environmental groups immediately filed suit to block the plan, raising public safety concerns over the likelihood that the explosions would release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site, about 150 miles (241.4 km) southeast of Des Moines. The lawsuit challenged a special permit granted for the operation by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA countered that a managed detonation would be far less risky than an uncontrolled, spontaneous explosion of the highly volatile ⁠material, a ​scenario the agency said was growing more likely as ⁠the weather turns colder in Iowa. According to the EPA, any attempt to chemically neutralize or relocate the storage drums would also risk an uncontrolled blast.

A three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals last Thursday issued a ⁠temporary stay blocking the EPA's permit while the court more thoroughly reviewed the case. But Trump administration lawyers filed a legal notice two days later asserting that the Army intended to carry out the controlled detonation with or ​without court approval, citing an emergency exemption to federal environmental laws.

Then, in another twist on Monday, US President Donald Trump himself weighed in on the controversy, ordering the Army ⁠to hold off on its disposal plan until the appeals court had ruled in its favor. Trump also said Iowa's Democratic governor-elect, Rob Sand, should approve of such a decision or be held responsible for "any and all death or destruction" that might ⁠result ​from further delays.

Sand, who does not take office until January and thus lacks any authority as governor until then, responded to the Republican president's Truth Social post on Monday by saying it was up to the Trump administration to decide what to do. "The administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job ⁠months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks," Sand wrote.

The current governor, Republican Kim Reynolds, said on Sunday that she had activated Iowa's emergency operations center to better ⁠coordinate between state and federal agencies, including the Army, ⁠the EPA and the US Department of Agriculture. Hours after Trump's edict on Monday pausing the Army's demolition plan, the 8th Circuit sided with the EPA and lifted the court's earlier stay, removing the final legal obstacle. But the status of the detonation plan remained unclear until Telle's announcement on ‌Monday night.