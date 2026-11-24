Elon ​Musk's ​two public ‌companies have appointed ​five directors, three from ‌Tesla and two from SpaceX, to guide two special committees ‌handling merger negotiations, The Financial ‌Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter. Those ​directors ⁠are Roelof Botha and Randy ⁠Glein from SpaceX and Robyn Denholm, ​Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack ⁠Hartung from Tesla, the report said.

Reuters ⁠could ​not immediately verify the report. SpaceX ⁠and Tesla did no immediately respond ⁠to ⁠Reuters requests for comment.