New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi spoke on pacer Matthew Fisher's inclusion in the squad after injury to Blair Tickner ahead of the second home Test against India, saying that the team wants to "stockpile" fast bowlers for all conditions and to have players readily available in case of injuries is really great. Tickner will be missing the crucial second Test against India due to a hamstring injury, according to the International Cricket Council.

In what has been an injury-ridden home series against India across all formats, Kiwis have been left battling another injury, with Tickner down due to an injured hamstring. Tickner hurt his right hamstring while training in Wellington this week and will be sidelined for the second Test with India that commences at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. His place in the squad will be taken by fellow quick Matt Fisher, who is now a part of the 14-player Test group following some impressive performances during the recent ODI series against India. During three matches, he took six wickets at an average of 13.66, with best figures of 3/31, with his wicket tally including India's ODI-exclusive legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking to the reporters on Tickner's injury, Ronchi said, "He was doing some bowling and hurt his hamstring there, so it is at the moment just a minor little thing that unfortunately he has to miss out, so Matt Fisher comes in for him." On how quickly the team managed to get a replacement, the former NZ keeper-batter said, "It is brilliant. I think that is a good thing—you want to stockpile fast bowlers for all sorts of different conditions around the world. Unfortunately, the way the world works is a lot of injuries and things happen to anyone really at the moment, so to be able to call on players like that, I guess at the drop of a hat, it is a nice thing to have," he added.

Ronchi was extremely appreciative of how Kiwis were able to draw the Wellington Test, with Daryl Mitchell (49* in 186) and Glenn Phillips (26* in 126) putting on a marathon 63-run stand after India left Kiwis at 176/5. The batting duo made sure India could not capitalise on their 352-run first innings lead. He expressed pride in not only the partnership, but how Kiwis adapted throughout the match, which he feels will keep them in good stead ahead of Friday's Christchurch Test.

"I guess the surface was pretty benign at the end there, but for the guys to bat through that last day the way they did against that attack and the questions that were posed to them, I guess, around trying to get through certain spells and technical things that the Indians were trying to throw at us was really cool. And we have not really been in a position like that before, well, especially in the time I have been involved. I think as well it sort of, like you said, you take it forward into the next Test, knowing that in different situations we can adapt and make the most of those opportunities," he said. He also expressed that Indian bowlers must have been gutted not to have gotten the remaining five wickets to win the match, having called for an early draw with at least an hour left.

"You go in to win every game, so to have the lead they had and the way it sort of worked out, especially on that last day, they will be. But again, there was not much love in the wicket for anyone there at the back end there, I think the way they went about their business, they will be pretty happy as well," he added. Coming to the match, NZ posted 368 all out in the first innings after India elected to field first, with centuries from Henry Nicholls (175* in 335 balls, with 21 fours) and Glenn Phillips (118 in 216 balls, with 14 fours) pushing up the score after Jasprit Bumrah (4/92) reduced Kiwis to 70/5.

India secured a massive lead of 352 runs in reply, with centuries from KL Rahul (136 in 290 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Rishabh Pant (128 in 153 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes) being the headlining acts and half-centuries coming in from skipper Gill (98 in 146 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85 in 89 balls, with 16 fours), Devdutt Padikkal (80 in 75 balls, with 10 fours) and Dhruv Jurel (78 in 79 balls, with seven fours and a six). Kiwis sunk to 176/5 at one point, but Mitchell and Phillips soaked up plenty of bowling, with both sides shaking hands to end the day.

The draw in Wellington saw New Zealand relinquish second place on the World Test Championship standings and the side will be looking for a positive result in Christchurch to move back in front of their trans-Tasman rival. India is currently at fourth spot in the WTC standings with a point percentage of 50.00, needing strong performances in their remaining six Tests, out of which five will be against Australia at home next year from January onwards. New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young. (ANI)