Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express train service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur, as well as the inauguration of a new cross-border road bridge linking Uttarakhand and Nepal, as part of efforts to deepen cultural, religious, and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Speaking alongside visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah following bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, PM Modi said the new rail link would bolster pilgrimage and cultural exchanges anchored in shared heritage around Lord Ram and Mother Sita.

"Friends, the relations between India and Nepal are woven with threads of shared history, faith, culture, and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Mother Sita are the symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. In 2018, on the sacred land of Janakpur, I had said: without Nepal, our dhams are incomplete; without Nepal, our Ram is also incomplete," PM Modi said. Recalling the 2024 Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and noting that nearly 30 crore devotees from India and abroad visited Ayodhya in 2025 alone, the Prime Minister said the new rail link would make cross-border pilgrimages easier.

"Through the train service launched today, the Saryu-Kamala Express, we are adding a new dimension to this sacred bond. With this, for devotees coming to Ayodhya, visiting Janakpur to pay obeisance to Mother Sita will now also become convenient. We will also work together to enhance connectivity between the holy sites linked to Buddhism and Shiv-Shakti across both countries, including Lumbini and Bodh Gaya," he stated. Turning to cross-border road and border infrastructure, PM Modi highlighted the newly opened road bridge and ongoing border connectivity initiatives aimed at easing movement and trade.

"Friends, today, we inaugurated the Dharchula road bridge between Uttarakhand and Nepal, and laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Check Post at Banbasa. Along with this, on the Nepal side, we will also rapidly advance the work on the Dodhara Chandani Integrated Check Post. Through these initiatives, trade and the movement of people between Uttarakhand and Nepal will become even more convenient," PM Modi said. He added that India and Nepal would also push forward road, rail, and border connectivity linking Nepal with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other Indian states, alongside offering access to Kandla and Paradip ports to facilitate Nepal's transit trade.

Linking cultural storytelling with youth and sports exchanges, the Prime Minister noted that shared narratives such as the Ramayana are reaching global audiences through modern formats. "Friends, today, the story of the Ramayana is reaching the new generation and the entire world through films and modern technology. We want young creators from India and Nepal to come together and present our shared heritage to the world through new media. In this direction, we will welcome a large delegation from Nepal at the upcoming WAVES summit. In sports, especially in cricket, we will increase our cooperation in developing infrastructure and training players in Nepal," he said.

The announcements came as the two leaders jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The new passenger service marks another step towards strengthening cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties.

The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops are expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes. The service is expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Increased visitor movement could also create opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses in the region.

Besides pilgrims and tourists, the train is expected to benefit families, students and business travellers by providing greater convenience for maintaining personal and professional relationships across the border. The importance of the service extends beyond passenger convenience, as improved transport links can encourage commercial interaction, support regional economic activity and strengthen cultural exchange between neighbouring communities.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal. Cross-border rail projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar links, are progressing in stages. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the broader vision to strengthen connectivity between the two countries. (ANI)