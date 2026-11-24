The inaugural Saryu-Kamala Express between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham arrived at Jaynagar Railway Station in Bihar, marking a step towards strengthening rail connectivity between India and Nepal. Speaking to ANI, Samastipur Division PRO of Indian Railways, RK Singh, said the train running on Tuesday was an inaugural special, carrying several invited dignitaries to Nepal, where they would visit the Mata Janaki Temple.

"The train running today is an 'Inaugural Special.' We are taking you all along, joined by several dignitaries who have been invited. They will travel to Nepal, where they will engage in the arrangements established through our tie-up with the Nepalese government, arrangements that the Nepalese government has managed very well. The passengers will visit the Mata Janaki Temple, conduct their reporting from there, and then the train will return, dropping off passengers at their respective boarding points before continuing to its final destination. Moving forward, this will be a weekly service, running once a week from Ayodhya to Janakpurdham and back to Ayodhya Dham," he said. He further said the train would depart for Nepal from the customs yard at Jaynagar Railway Station, where the necessary formalities for cross-border train operations are completed.

"We already have trains operating between India and Nepal; the platform where this train is currently stationed is known as the 'Customs Yard.' Trains bound for Nepal depart from here, and this train will also depart from this very platform. All necessary formalities required by the other nation are completed right here. Only then does the train enter Nepal," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

PM Modi also announced the inauguration of a new cross-border road bridge linking Uttarakhand and Nepal, as part of efforts to deepen cultural, religious and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Speaking alongside visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah following bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, PM Modi said the new rail link would strengthen pilgrimage and cultural exchanges anchored in the shared heritage around Lord Ram and Mother Sita.

"Friends, the relations between India and Nepal are woven with threads of shared history, faith, culture, and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Mother Sita are the symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. In 2018, on the sacred land of Janakpur, I said: "Without Nepal, our dhams are incomplete; without Nepal, our Ram is also incomplete," PM Modi said. The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal. The new passenger service marks another step towards strengthening cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties.

The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops are expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes. The service is expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham.

Together, these initiatives are aimed at creating further opportunities for passenger movement, facilitating trade and strengthening transport links between important regions of India and Nepal. (ANI)