The global fight against violent crime is exposing a troubling divide. While overall homicide rates have declined, progress in preventing the killing of women by intimate partners and relatives has been considerably slower. For millions of women, the institutions entrusted with their protection remain difficult to approach, while seeking justice can carry consequences that threaten their security and livelihoods.

The 2026 Femicide Brief, published jointly by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women, estimates that 47,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2025. These perpetrators accounted for 60 per cent of the 78,000 intentional killings of women and girls worldwide.

Alongside these figures, a separate UN Women report, Access to Justice for Women Survivors of Violence, exposes the enormous distance between experiencing abuse and obtaining institutional protection. Nearly one in three women globally have experienced physical or sexual violence, yet only seven per cent of survivors report it to police.

Taken together, the reports reveal a crisis that cannot be understood through crime statistics alone. The persistence of femicide, limited reporting of abuse and difficulties securing convictions raise fundamental questions about whether justice systems are adequately equipped to protect women before violence becomes fatal.

When the Price of Speaking Out Becomes Too High

For women experiencing violence, approaching authorities is rarely a straightforward legal decision. The possibility of losing housing, financial stability or access to children can make reporting abuse an extraordinarily difficult choice. Fear of further violence adds another dimension to an already precarious situation.

UN Women estimates that 840 million women and girls have experienced physical or sexual violence during their lifetime. Yet only 23 per cent of survivors seek assistance from relatives, communities or authorities, revealing the extent to which violence remains hidden even from informal support networks.

The problem is particularly pronounced in Asia, where only 16 per cent of survivors seek help. The corresponding proportions stand at 31 per cent in Africa and 40 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean, illustrating substantial geographical differences in help-seeking behaviour.

Even where personal disclosure is more common, formal reporting remains limited. Within the European Union, 64 per cent of survivors confide in someone close to them, but just 14 per cent approach police. Being willing to disclose abuse does not necessarily translate into confidence in institutional protection.

UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda has warned that help-seeking is declining in most countries where changes have been tracked over time. Her assessment raises concerns about deteriorating trust in institutions and the circumstances under which remaining silent may appear safer than pursuing justice.

Falling Crime Rates Conceal a Persistent Gender Divide

The difficulties surrounding femicide become particularly apparent when examined against broader trends in violent crime. Between 2010 and 2025, homicide rates in the Americas declined nearly twice as fast as femicide rates. In Europe, the pace of decline was approximately 1.5 times faster.

Such disparities challenge the assumption that general improvements in public safety will automatically produce comparable benefits for women facing violence within intimate relationships. Conventional crime indicators can capture declining homicide rates without adequately reflecting the persistence of gender-related killings in domestic environments.

Africa recorded the highest rate of intimate partner and family-related femicide in 2025, with 2.9 victims per 100,000 female population. The Americas followed at 1.4, Oceania at 1.1, Asia at 0.6 and Europe at 0.5, demonstrating the uneven geographical distribution of lethal violence.

UNODC Executive Director Monica Juma has identified harmful social attitudes, prevailing norms and inadequate institutional safeguards as conditions that enable violence against women. Addressing these underlying challenges requires attention to the environments in which abuse occurs rather than relying exclusively on responses after crimes have been committed.

Accountability presents another obstacle. According to Kalliopi Mingeirou, Chief of UN Women's Ending Violence Against Women Section, between 63 and 97 per cent of reported cases do not culminate in convictions. Survivors can encounter intimidation, repeated questioning and difficulties pursuing cases involving powerful perpetrators.

The justice gap consequently extends across multiple stages, from initial disclosure to judicial proceedings. Increasing reporting without improving survivor protection and the handling of cases may leave fundamental barriers to accountability unresolved, limiting the effectiveness of institutional responses.

Digital Abuse Is Opening a New Front in the Justice Crisis

Technology is expanding the environments in which women encounter violence. A UN Women survey found that 70 per cent of participating women in public life, including journalists, activists and human rights defenders, had experienced online abuse, raising concerns about their continued participation in public discourse.

Artificial intelligence is adding further complexity through its capacity to generate manipulated images of women within seconds. Such material can have enduring consequences for those targeted, extending the impact of abuse beyond the circumstances in which it initially occurred.

The growing reach of digital violence broadens responsibility beyond conventional criminal justice institutions. Technology companies, governments, communities and media organizations face interconnected challenges in protecting women while ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for technology-enabled abuse.

These concerns underpin the 2026 campaign marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25. Running until Human Rights Day on December 10, the annual 16 Days of Activism emphasizes survivor protection, access to justice and ending impunity.

The credibility of international commitments will ultimately depend on whether they produce tangible improvements in women's everyday security. Declining femicide rates, safer reporting conditions, stronger institutional protection and effective responses to digital abuse offer important measures of progress. A justice system cannot be considered fully effective while the women who need its protection continue to regard silence as their safest option.