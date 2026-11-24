Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs-2 Shama Obaed Islam on Tuesday said that Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be arrested if she entered any of the country's 84 diplomatic missions abroad. According to The Daily Star, she reiterated the government's position that the former premier would face immediate detention if she returned to Bangladesh, amid reports of her proposed return on December 16.

Responding to a query at the Foreign Ministry, Shama said all Bangladeshi diplomatic missions abroad were considered the country's territory and that Hasina would be arrested if she entered any of them. "Any of our 84 missions abroad is considered Bangladeshi territory. Wherever she goes, she will be arrested," she said, according to The Daily Star.

The minister described Hasina as a convicted individual who had been sentenced and said allegations of human rights violations against her would be dealt with under the country's legal framework. She maintained that the same laws applicable to other convicted individuals who had fled abroad would apply to the former prime minister, without any special treatment.

"If an accused person or any other convicted person returns to Bangladesh, they will be arrested immediately and sent to jail. There will be no deviation from this," Shama said. Her remarks came amid reports that Hasina had expressed her intention to return to Bangladesh on December 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations. She had reportedly urged the Dhaka government to arrange her air transportation from New Delhi through national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines and facilitate the necessary travel documentation.

However, Shama dismissed reports of any government arrangements to facilitate her return, stating that no discussions had taken place regarding transportation for the former premier. "There has been no discussion with anyone in the Bangladesh government about sending a plane, helicopter, bus, car or even a rickshaw to bring her back," she said.

Dismissing speculation surrounding the proposed December 16 return, the minister described it as a political exercise and said Hasina would face arrest and imprisonment whenever she returned. "This political stunt about December 16 or December 17 makes no sense. Let her come. If she comes, she will be arrested and sent to jail," she added.

Shama also said Bangladesh was pursuing the return of convicted individuals who had taken refuge in foreign countries, including India, through established diplomatic channels and under the existing extradition treaty. She said communication with the Indian government was continuing on the matter. The minister further accused Awami League leaders and activists of attempting to create unrest in Bangladesh and alleged that Hasina had abandoned her supporters after leaving the country.

On reports that Hasina had sought a Bangladeshi passport or national identity card, Shama said the government was not obligated to issue such documents to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir had also warned that Hasina would be arrested if she returned to Bangladesh. He made the remarks while briefing foreign diplomats in Dhaka, during which he also alleged that the Awami League had begun activities that could threaten public order.

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has reportedly intensified patrols along the Bangladesh-India border following Hasina's stated intention to return. Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, following the student-led uprising in Bangladesh in July that year and has remained in India since.

December 16, observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh, marks the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country's emergence as an independent nation. (ANI)